Khushi Mukherjee Viral Video: Ex-Splitsvilla Contestant & Actress Throws Firecrackers On Road After Being Involved In Verbal Spat Over Damage To Her Car In Lokhandwala

Actress Khushi Mukherjee Throws Firecrackers On Road After Being Involved In Verbal Spat Over Damage To Her Car In Lokhandwala; Video Viral |

Mumbai: A viral video circulating online shows former Splitsvilla contestant and actress Khushi Mukherjee in a heated argument with firecracker vendors in the Lokhandwala area of Andheri West. The incident, which reportedly occurred during the Diwali season, shows the actress visibly agitated as she throws firecrackers onto the road and confronts the sellers after her car was allegedly hit by an autorickshaw while passing through the area.

In the viral video clip shared by local news portal, MumbaiTV, a blue Mercedes sedan, claimed to belong to Khushi, is seen parked on the side of the road as the confrontation unfolds. An irate Khushi can be heard saying, “Sabko Diwali manana hai, meri gadi thok ke chala gaya aur tumko yaha patakha bechna hai,” expressing her frustration over the autorickshaw driver fleeing after the collision. Amid the chaos, one of the vendors can be heard warning others, “Isko samjhaao, iska zyada ho raha hai, maar khaa ke jayega ab,” indicating the rising tension at the scene.

Khushi Seen Arguing With Cop

The video further shows Khushi engaging in a heated exchange with a police officer present at the location. She is heard shouting, “Ye log jo karte hai wo chalta hai? Meri gadi thok ke gaya rickshaw wala. Apka 100 number nahi lagta hai. Meri gadi kyun thuki?” The officer can be seen trying to calm her down, but Khushi continues to throw firecrackers, further escalating the argument.

While the exact date of the incident remains unclear, the presence of shops selling Diwali firecrackers in the background suggests it happened recently. So far, there have been no reports of any formal complaint or legal action related to the altercation.

Who is Khushi Mukherjee?

Khushi Mukherjee, 28, is a television actress and model who has worked across South Indian films, Hindi TV shows, and digital platforms. She began her career with the Tamil film Anjal Thurai (2013) and later appeared in Telugu projects such as Donga Prema and Heart Attack, as well as the Hindi film Shringaar.

Her popularity rose after appearing in MTV reality shows Splitsvilla 10 and Love School 3, where her bold and outspoken persona drew attention. On television, she is known for her roles in Baalveer Returns as Jwala Pari and the mythological show Kahat Hanuman Jai Shree Ram.

In recent years, Khushi has also featured in several adult-themed web series, including Gandu (2019), Noorie (2020), Stranger (2021) and Jungle Mein Dangal (2024). Apart from acting, she runs her own production banner and is active as a content creator.