Pavitra Punia To Marry US-Based Businessman In March 2026, Preparations Underway: Reports

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Pavitra Punia is reportedly set to get married in March 2026. Reportedly, Pavitra and her partner have been discussing marriage for some time and have now finalised the month for their wedding.

A report by India Forums states that the couple is planning a simple and intimate ceremony, attended only by close friends and immediate family. Those familiar with the preparations shared that Pavitra wants to avoid a high-profile industry affair and instead keep the celebrations personal and low-key.

Preparations have already begun behind the scenes, with venue options being explored and initial guest lists underway. The report also stated that although Pavitra has not publicly confirmed the details, both families are expected to play an active role in organising the wedding.

Pavitra announced her engagement in October 2025 to a US-based businessman. In her engagement post, she chose not to reveal her fiancé’s face or name.

Speaking to Hindustan Times at the time, Pavitra said he is not from the entertainment industry, describing him as “a wonderful person, and kind… We’ve been going steady for quite some time now, and it feels right.”

Before her engagement, Pavitra was in a long-term relationship with actor Eijaz Khan. The two met and fell in love during Bigg Boss 14, and continued dating after the show. However, the couple confirmed their breakup in 2024.

With wedding plans now set in motion, Pavitra is gearing up for a new chapter in her life - albeit one she intends to celebrate away from the spotlight.