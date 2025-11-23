'443 Days, 10,632 Hours, 637,920 Minutes': Celina Jaitley Shares Emotional Appeal For Missing Brother, Recalls Last Phone Call

Former Bollywood actress Celina Jaitley shared a heartbreaking post on social media on Sunday (November 23) as it marks 443 days since her brother, Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, went missing under mysterious circumstances in the Middle East. In the long note, she opened up about the long and painful wait her family has endured - a period she details as 10,632 hours or 637,920 minutes without answers.

Sharing a picture with her brother, Celina wrote that it has been "1 year, 2 months, 17 days… 443 days in total" since he was taken. According to her post, Maj Vikrant was abducted and kept incommunicado for eight months before being detained at an undisclosed location.

Celina described these 443 days as a "countdown of fear, hope and unbearable silence" and revealed she fears what may have happened to him.

The former actress also recalled a final phone call he managed to make which was filled with pain and urgency, made to the only number he could still remember.

She expressed concern over his health and noted that her brother suffers from multiple injuries from his years in service. She also stressed that he has given "his youth, strength, mind and life to Bharat," adding that the growing number of Indian soldiers and veterans being targeted abroad raises national security concerns.

From the Battlefield to a Cell, The Unspoken Pain of an Indian Soldier, 444 Days Without My Brother!



It’s been 1 year, 2 months, 17 days, 443 days in total, 10,632 hours, 637,920 minutes… since my brother, Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, was taken.

Since Maj Vikrant was 1st… pic.twitter.com/CoxEIXVGpB — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) November 23, 2025

Calling for the government’s intervention, Celina urged authorities to take the same decisive action that helped secure the release of Indian naval veterans in Qatar. "Our soldier deserves no less. No Indian soldier deserves less," she wrote, demanding immediate efforts to bring Maj Vikrant home safely.

Celina ended her post with a message inspired by her late father, Col VK Jaitly (SM): "If you want to honour a soldier, be an Indian worth dying for."

Reaffirming her determination, she added, "I will not stop, I will not give up till he is back to the soil of his Bharat."

Earlier, Celina had approached the Delhi High Court with a petition alleging that her brother was unlawfully abducted and detained in the UAE on September 6, 2024. Celina stated that despite repeated appeals to Indian authorities, she has been unable to obtain any information about her brother's welfare or legal status for a year.

On the work front, Celina was last seen in a lead role in the 2011 romantic comedy Thank You. She later made a special appearance in the 2012 film Will You Marry Me? and in the 2020 short film Season's Greetings, directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee and released on an OTT platform.

However, this did not mark her theatrical comeback as an actress.