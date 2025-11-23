 '443 Days, 10,632 Hours, 637,920 Minutes': Celina Jaitley Shares Emotional Appeal For Missing Brother, Recalls Last Phone Call
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'443 Days, 10,632 Hours, 637,920 Minutes': Celina Jaitley Shares Emotional Appeal For Missing Brother, Recalls Last Phone Call

'443 Days, 10,632 Hours, 637,920 Minutes': Celina Jaitley Shares Emotional Appeal For Missing Brother, Recalls Last Phone Call

Celina Jaitley expressed concern over his missing brother's health and noted that her brother suffers from multiple injuries from his years in service. The former actress stressed that he has given "his youth, strength, mind and life to Bharat," adding that the growing number of Indian soldiers and veterans being targeted abroad raises national security concerns

Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 03:43 PM IST
article-image

Former Bollywood actress Celina Jaitley shared a heartbreaking post on social media on Sunday (November 23) as it marks 443 days since her brother, Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, went missing under mysterious circumstances in the Middle East. In the long note, she opened up about the long and painful wait her family has endured - a period she details as 10,632 hours or 637,920 minutes without answers.

Sharing a picture with her brother, Celina wrote that it has been "1 year, 2 months, 17 days… 443 days in total" since he was taken. According to her post, Maj Vikrant was abducted and kept incommunicado for eight months before being detained at an undisclosed location.

Read Also
'I'd Give Up Everything...': Celina Jaitly Says She Hasn't Slept Single Night Without Crying For...
article-image

Celina described these 443 days as a "countdown of fear, hope and unbearable silence" and revealed she fears what may have happened to him.

The former actress also recalled a final phone call he managed to make which was filled with pain and urgency, made to the only number he could still remember.

FPJ Shorts
Three-Day Tourism Extravaganza To Mark 80 Years Of United Nations, Concludes At Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Three-Day Tourism Extravaganza To Mark 80 Years Of United Nations, Concludes At Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
RBSE Board Time Table 2026: Class 10, 12 Datesheet To Be Out Soon; Details Here
RBSE Board Time Table 2026: Class 10, 12 Datesheet To Be Out Soon; Details Here
Industrial Relations Code 2020 Aims To Simplify Labour Laws, Strengthen Worker Rights And Ensure Balanced Growth
Industrial Relations Code 2020 Aims To Simplify Labour Laws, Strengthen Worker Rights And Ensure Balanced Growth
Block Extends Over Two Hours, Suburban Services Disrupted Between Belapur–Panvel; Commuters Face Severe Hardship
Block Extends Over Two Hours, Suburban Services Disrupted Between Belapur–Panvel; Commuters Face Severe Hardship

She expressed concern over his health and noted that her brother suffers from multiple injuries from his years in service. She also stressed that he has given "his youth, strength, mind and life to Bharat," adding that the growing number of Indian soldiers and veterans being targeted abroad raises national security concerns.

Calling for the government’s intervention, Celina urged authorities to take the same decisive action that helped secure the release of Indian naval veterans in Qatar. "Our soldier deserves no less. No Indian soldier deserves less," she wrote, demanding immediate efforts to bring Maj Vikrant home safely.

Celina ended her post with a message inspired by her late father, Col VK Jaitly (SM): "If you want to honour a soldier, be an Indian worth dying for."

Reaffirming her determination, she added, "I will not stop, I will not give up till he is back to the soil of his Bharat."

Earlier, Celina had approached the Delhi High Court with a petition alleging that her brother was unlawfully abducted and detained in the UAE on September 6, 2024. Celina stated that despite repeated appeals to Indian authorities, she has been unable to obtain any information about her brother's welfare or legal status for a year.

On the work front, Celina was last seen in a lead role in the 2011 romantic comedy Thank You. She later made a special appearance in the 2012 film Will You Marry Me? and in the 2020 short film Season's Greetings, directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee and released on an OTT platform.

However, this did not mark her theatrical comeback as an actress.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'443 Days, 10,632 Hours, 637,920 Minutes': Celina Jaitley Shares Emotional Appeal For Missing...

'443 Days, 10,632 Hours, 637,920 Minutes': Celina Jaitley Shares Emotional Appeal For Missing...

'Go To Your Country': Russian DJ Krispie Kristina Alleges Harassment By Rude Goa Police Officer,...

'Go To Your Country': Russian DJ Krispie Kristina Alleges Harassment By Rude Goa Police Officer,...

'Don't Want To Lose Dignity...': Ranbir Kapoor's OLD Video Refusing To Dance At Weddings Goes Viral...

'Don't Want To Lose Dignity...': Ranbir Kapoor's OLD Video Refusing To Dance At Weddings Goes Viral...

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4 On OTT- All You Need To Know About The Animated Series

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4 On OTT- All You Need To Know About The Animated Series

Adah Sharma's Grandmother Passes Away After Being In Hospital For A Month, Memorial Service Planned...

Adah Sharma's Grandmother Passes Away After Being In Hospital For A Month, Memorial Service Planned...