'Go To Your Country': Russian DJ Krispie Kristina Alleges Harassment By Rude Goa Police Officer, Says He Told Friend To 'F*ck Off'- VIDEO

Photo Via Instagram

Russian DJ Krispie Kristina called out police misconduct in Goa after claiming that a male officer stopped her and three friends while they were driving on the Siolim–Morjim route for a routine check late at night on Wednesday in North Goa. She alleged the officer was rude and aggressive from the start, even telling her to 'go back to your country,' despite only female officers being allowed to stop women after 8 PM.

Russian DJ Krispie Kristina Alleges Harassment By Rude Goa Cop

A few days ago, Krispie shared a video on her Instagram, describing the shocking incident. She said the police officer was 'choking on his power and impunity' and added that her friends, who live in Goa, had told her such behaviour is a normal occurrence there.

Check out the video:

Krispie Kristina Says Cop Asked Her Friend To 'F*ck Off'

She added, "When we showed him our driver’s license, he said, 'Okay, go'. And when my friend started to drive away, he called her a 'bitch' and said, 'f*ck off!' Can you imagine? In a tourist state, a state that functions ONLY thanks to tourists, the police allow themselves to be so lawless and literally kick tourists out."

Krispie said it was a 'shame' they didn’t film the incident, as she was too afraid to even take out her phone due to the officer's aggressive behaviour. She added that she even thought he might be high.

Further, the DJ said that the car she and her friends were driving belonged to her friend, who 'makes Goa better and more beautiful' and pays all the taxes that the state depends on. "And how dare he insult her and Calling her names, I don’t understand! She did more for Goa than he did in his entire life," said Kristina.

'Rude' Police Officer Apologises

After uploading the video, the DJ said she received help from the head officer in Mandrem, who located the cop, and he later apologised for his behaviour.