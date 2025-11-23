 Adah Sharma's Grandmother Passes Away After Being In Hospital For A Month, Memorial Service Planned In Kerala
Adah Sharma's grandmother passed away around 5:30 AM on Sunday after battling ulcerative colitis and diverticulitis. She had been hospitalised for a month. Adah and her mother will hold a memorial service in their hometown in Kerala. The actress is yet to release an official statement regarding her grandmother's demise.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 01:10 PM IST
article-image

Actress Adah Sharma's grandmother passed away at around 5:30 AM on Sunday, November 23, after battling ulcerative colitis and diverticulitis. She had been hospitalized for a month. Adah shared a close bond with her grandmother, whom she lovingly called Paati. She always celebrated her with warmth and pride, and her social media is filled with joyful memories, especially the viral 'Party with Paati' videos.

Adah and her mother will be having a memorial service in Kerala. The actress is yet to share an official statemenred regarding her grandmother's demise. A source close to Adah said, "Adah is closest to her grandmother than anyone else. She lives with her grandmother. Her grandmother has been in the hospital for the past month. Adah and her mother will be having a memorial service in their hometown in Kerala."

article-image

Earlier this year, Adah Sharma shared a heartfelt post celebrating her grandmother's birthday. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, My Naani's sweet 16th Birthday #PartyWithPaati. Honoured to have the opportunity to be the cinematographer of my grandmothers birthday bash. Here are the highlights. Kocha teacher and her students."

In 2021, Adah Sharma revealed that her grandmother loved scrolling through the comments under her posts to unwind after a long day. Speaking to ETimes, the actress shared that whenever she saw anyone trolling her online, her grandmother would become very protective and would flare up.

She added, "This is where the tables turn and I turn into the one asking her to not take it too seriously. My grandma is my warrior; she will stand up for me verbally and probably even physically."

On the work front, the 33-year-old actress was last seen in Tumko Meri Kasam, starring Anupam Kher, Ishwak Singh, and Esha Deol in the lead.

The film was directed by Vikram Bhatt.

