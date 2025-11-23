Jennifer Lopez Lights Up Rehearsals In Udaipur, Sings On The Floor Ahead Of Performance At Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju's Wedding — WATCH

Photo Via Instagram

American singer-actress Jennifer Lopez is currently in Udaipur for the wedding of Netra Mantena, daughter of US-based billionaire Rama Raju Mantena, and Vamsi Gadiraju, the co-founder of Superorder. Lopez is set to perform at the celebrations, which marks her second visit to India after 2015, when she performed at the grand wedding of Sanjay Hinduja and Anu Mahtani, also held in Udaipur.

Jennifer Lopez Lights Up At Rehearsals In Udaipur

Ahead of her grand performance, several videos of JLo rehearsing at the venue have gone viral. In the clips posted by Team Gangaur Ghat Udaipur on Instagram on Saturday evening, November 22, who have been sharing glimpses from Netra and Vamsi's wedding, the singer is seen rehearsing her hit track On The Floor, accompanied by several backup dancers as she sang the song.

Check it out:

Jennifer Lopez Arrives In Udaipur For Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju Wedding

On Saturday, November 22, Lopez landed in Udaipur, India, for the couple’s star-studded celebration. She was seen waving at the paparazzi and greeting them with a flying kiss, while the paps mistakenly addressed her as Rihanna, calling out, "Welcome to India, Rihanna maam."

The Kiss of the Spider Woman actor wore an oversized brown fur coat with matching oversized sunglasses and black heels, styling her hair in a sleek ponytail. JLo quickly made her way to her car without posing for the cameras.

At the sangeet ceremony of Netra and Vamsi on Friday, November 21, several Bollywood celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez, set the stage on fire with their power-packed performances.

On the second day of the wedding festivities, during the mehendi ceremony, Madhuri Dixit danced to Dola Re Dola from Devdas, Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi, A.R. Rahman’s Jai Ho, Rangilo Maaro Dholna, and more. With Dia Mirza hosting the event, Nora Fatehi also performed to her hit tracks and even sang some of her songs.

