 Bring Her Back On OTT: Here's To Everything About This Cult Horror Film
Bring Her Back follows the eerie story of a grieving mother, Laura, whose life spirals into darkness after the tragic death of his young daughter. Unwilling to accept the truth, Laura turns to forbidden rituals and paranormal practices in desperate hope of bringing her back.

Sunday, November 23, 2025
Fans of psychological thrillers and supernatural horror have a reason to celebrate. The highly talked-about cult horror film Bring Her Back, which gained attention for its chilling storytelling, disturbing atmosphere, and shocking ending, is now ready to reach a bigger audience beyond theatres. The film was released in theatres on May 29, 2025. The film received positive reviews from critics. It is now streaming on Netflix.

About Bring Her Back

Bring Her Back follows the eerie story of a grieving mother, Laura, whose life spirals into darkness after the tragic death of his young daughter. Unwilling to accept the truth, Laura turns to forbidden rituals and paranormal practices in desperate hope of bringing her back. But what comes home is not what she lost, and the film slowly transforms into a deeply unsettling exploration of grief, obsession, and the consequences of tampering with forces beyond human understanding.

Bring Her Back: A cult horror

The film earned cult status after limited screenings and festival showings, where viewers praised its haunting visuals, unpredictable plot twists, and the lead actor’s intense performance. Unlike jump-scare-heavy mainstream horror films, Bring Her Back relies on slow-building fear, eerie silence, and psychological discomfort, making it more terrifying because it feels real and personal.

Cast and characters

The film features Billy Barratt as Andy, Sora Wong as Piper, Jonah Wren Phillips as Oliver, Sally Hawkins as Laura, Sally-Anne Upton as Wendy, Mischa Heywood as Cathy, and Stephen Phillips as Phil, among others. Bring Her Back is written by Danny Philippou and Bill Hinzman. It is produced by Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton under the banner of Causeway Films.

