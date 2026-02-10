 Jana Nayagan Case: Madras High Court Permits Makers Of Thalapathy Vijay Starrer To Withdraw Petition Against CBFC
The legal battle between the makers of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan and the Central Board of Film Certification has come to an end. The Madras High Court on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, permitted the makers of the film to withdraw the petition against CBFC. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 11:12 AM IST
article-image
Jana Nayagan Makers Withdraw Case | Instagram

Here's the good news for all the Thalapathy Vijay fans. The legal tussle between the makers of Jana Nayagan and the Central Board of Film Certification has come to an end. According to Live Law, on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, the Madras High Court permitted the makers of the film to withdraw the petition against CBFC.

Justice PT Asha permitted a request made by advocate Vijayan Subramaniam, who was representing KVN Productions in the case. The production house informed the High Court registry through a letter that it wanted to withdraw the case. The letter stated that the makers have decided to proceed with the review process and therefore no longer wished to continue the legal proceedings. Based on this request, the case was listed on Tuesday with the note “for withdrawal.”

article-image

Jana Nayagan Case

Thalapathy Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan was slated to release on January 9, 2026. But ahead of the release, CBFC didn't grant the film a certificate. So, the makers decided to appraoch the Madras High Court, and filed a petition against CBFC.

On January 9, a single-judge bench at the Madras High Court ordered the CBFC to issue a U/A 16+ certificate, clearing the film for release. However, on the same day, the board challenged the judgment, and a division bench stayed the order.

The makers approached the Supreme Court, but the SC refused to intervene and ordered the makers to pursue the matter in the Madras High Court. On January 27, the HC announced its verdict, and the division bench sent the matter back to the single judge.

On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, the hearing of the case took place, and the makers' request to withdraw the petition was granted.

article-image

Jana Nayagan Release Date

Reportedly, the makers have sent the film to the Revising Committee of CBFC. But the new release date has not yet been announced.

We are sure fans of Vijay are eagerly waiting to watch his last film on the big screens soon.

