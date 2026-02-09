Thalapathy Vijay's Last Film Jana Nayagan Sent To Revising Committee: Report

Jana Nayagan Sent To Revising Committee? | Instagram

Thalapathy Vijay's last film Jana Nayagan, which was supposed to release on January 9, 2026, was postponed as the movie didn't receive a cerficate from the Central Board Of Film Certification. Ahead of the release date, the makers moved to the court, and currently, a legal battle is going on between the Jana Nayagan makers and the CBFC. Now, according to a report in India Today, the film has been submitted to the Revising Committee for certification.

A source told the news portal that the H. Vinoth directorial was sent to Revising Committee on Monday. The source further stated that due to this development, the makers might withdraw the case. However, there's no confirmation from the makers of the movie yet.

Jana Nayagan Case

A single-judge bench at the Madras High Court ordered the CBFC to issue a U/A 16+ certificate. However, the board challenged the judgment, and a division bench stayed the order the same day. The makers approached the Supreme Court against the stay order. But the SC refused to intervene and ordered the makers to pursue the matter in the Madras High Court.

On January 27, the Madras HC announced its verdict, and the division bench sent the matter back to the single judge. While the single judge is yet to give a verdict, the report of the film being sent to the Revising Committee has now come up.

So, let's wait and watch whether the film will hit the big screens or not!

Thalapathy Vijay's Last Film

Fans of Thalapathy Vijay are eagerly waiting for the film, as it is his last big-screen outing. The actor-turned-politician has decided to quit acting to concentrate on his political career.

When the film was not released on January 9, 2026, the fans were very upset. Even the advance booking had started, and the movie was expected to take a flying start at the box office.