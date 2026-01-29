'He Is Not Afraid, Chances Of Success Are...': Vijay's Father SA Chandrasekhar Reacts To Jana Nayagan Release Delay

Thalapathy Vijay's father, veteran filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar reacted to the controversy surrounding the actor's last film Jana Nayagan. He reportedly stated that Vijay is not afraid of anything and linked the hurdles faced by the film ahead of its release to Vijay's political transition.

While speaking with media, his father said, "The people know what happened in Karur. Vijay is not afraid of anything. His chances of success are bright. It is normal for those entering politics for the first time to face obstacles. Vijay will face any number of such obstacles," he stated.

According to India Today, he also opened up about what he sees as a larger cultural shift triggered by Vijay's political foray. "After Vijay entered politics, young people and women are discussing politics. They are more articulate than me," he remarked.

Jana Nayagan release postponed

On January 28, the Madras High Court has said Jana Nayagan apparently has references about foreign powers creating conflict in the country, which may "disturb communal harmony," besides those concerning the Army. It also said that these required verification before screening.

In a setback to the release of the mega-budget film, the High Court on Tuesday set aside a single judge’s order that had directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant the censor certificate to the film with immediate effect.

Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled for release on January 9, 2026, on the festive occasion of Pongal. However, the film’s release was postponed after it failed to receive certification from the CBFC. As legal proceedings continue, the makers are yet to announce a revised release date.

Directed by H Vinoth, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju among others.