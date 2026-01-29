 'He Is Not Afraid, Chances Of Success Are...': Vijay's Father SA Chandrasekhar Reacts To Jana Nayagan Release Delay
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'He Is Not Afraid, Chances Of Success Are...': Vijay's Father SA Chandrasekhar Reacts To Jana Nayagan Release Delay

'He Is Not Afraid, Chances Of Success Are...': Vijay's Father SA Chandrasekhar Reacts To Jana Nayagan Release Delay

In a setback to the release of the mega-budget film, the High Court on Tuesday set aside a single judge’s order that had directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant the censor certificate to the film with immediate effect

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 09:30 AM IST
article-image

Thalapathy Vijay's father, veteran filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar reacted to the controversy surrounding the actor's last film Jana Nayagan. He reportedly stated that Vijay is not afraid of anything and linked the hurdles faced by the film ahead of its release to Vijay's political transition.

While speaking with media, his father said, "The people know what happened in Karur. Vijay is not afraid of anything. His chances of success are bright. It is normal for those entering politics for the first time to face obstacles. Vijay will face any number of such obstacles," he stated.

Read Also
Jana Nayagan Case Verdict: Thalapathy Vijay's Fans Want Makers To 'Withdraw Case' And Follow CBFC...
article-image

According to India Today, he also opened up about what he sees as a larger cultural shift triggered by Vijay's political foray. "After Vijay entered politics, young people and women are discussing politics. They are more articulate than me," he remarked.

Jana Nayagan release postponed

FPJ Shorts
Sensex Slides 343.67 Points To 82,001.01 In Early Trade, Nifty Drops 94.2 To 25,248.55
Sensex Slides 343.67 Points To 82,001.01 In Early Trade, Nifty Drops 94.2 To 25,248.55
Mumbai Crime: Police Register ₹103 Crore Fraud Case Against Former Franco-Indian Pharma Employee
Mumbai Crime: Police Register ₹103 Crore Fraud Case Against Former Franco-Indian Pharma Employee
'Dada La I Love You Mhan...': Ajit Pawar's Supporter Cries Inconsolably Outside Baramati Medical College Ahead Of Funeral; Emotional Video Goes Viral
'Dada La I Love You Mhan...': Ajit Pawar's Supporter Cries Inconsolably Outside Baramati Medical College Ahead Of Funeral; Emotional Video Goes Viral
LeBron James Breaks Down In Tears As Cavaliers Play Emotional Tribute Honouring His Cleveland Legacy; Video
LeBron James Breaks Down In Tears As Cavaliers Play Emotional Tribute Honouring His Cleveland Legacy; Video

On January 28, the Madras High Court has said Jana Nayagan apparently has references about foreign powers creating conflict in the country, which may "disturb communal harmony," besides those concerning the Army. It also said that these required verification before screening.

In a setback to the release of the mega-budget film, the High Court on Tuesday set aside a single judge’s order that had directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant the censor certificate to the film with immediate effect.

Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled for release on January 9, 2026, on the festive occasion of Pongal. However, the film’s release was postponed after it failed to receive certification from the CBFC. As legal proceedings continue, the makers are yet to announce a revised release date.

Directed by H Vinoth, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju among others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'He Is Not Afraid, Chances Of Success Are...': Vijay's Father SA Chandrasekhar Reacts To Jana...
'He Is Not Afraid, Chances Of Success Are...': Vijay's Father SA Chandrasekhar Reacts To Jana...
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's Film Crosses ₹200 Crore Mark
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's Film Crosses ₹200 Crore Mark
FPJ Interview: 'Read History And Form Your Own Perception,' Says Freedom At Midnight Season 2 Actor...
FPJ Interview: 'Read History And Form Your Own Perception,' Says Freedom At Midnight Season 2 Actor...
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 28: Gautam Accuses Tulsi Of Choosing Karan...
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 28: Gautam Accuses Tulsi Of Choosing Karan...
FIR Filed Against Ranveer Singh In Bengaluru For Mimicking Daiva Scene From Rishab Shetty's Kantara...
FIR Filed Against Ranveer Singh In Bengaluru For Mimicking Daiva Scene From Rishab Shetty's Kantara...