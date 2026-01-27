Jana Nayagan Case Verdict: Thalapathy Vijay's Fans Want Makers To 'Withdraw Case' And Follow CBFC Procedure

Jana Nayagan | Instagram

After the Madras High Court verdict of sending the Jana Nayagan makers vs CBFC case back to the single judge, fans of Thalapathy Vijay are tweeting that the makers should withdraw the case and follow the procedure of the Central Board of Film Certification.

Senior trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, "Better for #KVN to withdraw #JanaNayagan case Agree for RC On paper, #CBFC will take 20 days to form RC But given the high-profile, it will setup in 1 week.. 2 to 3 days to watch and issue censor certificate Movie can release around Feb 14th! Courts will take more time! (sic)."

Reacting to Bala's tweet, a fan wrote, "Yes KVN can withdraw the #JanaNayagan case and go with smooth negotiation with them to resolve and release before election @actorvijay should release a apology video like he did for thalaivaa to CBFC so that they would consider for early censor (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "#JanaNayagan will not release in February or March unless KVN decides to withdraw the case and proceed as per CBFC’s directions to complete the due process for obtaining the censor certificate. With legal proceedings and CBFC formalities expected to take time, May 1, 2026 is being considered as the next feasible release date for (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Jana Nayagan Case

On Tuesday, the Madras HC court set aside the single judge's earlier judgment that had ordered the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to give Jana Nayagan a UA 16+ certificate. The court remanded the matter to the single judge and directed the single judge to decide on it 'expeditiously'.

Jana Nayagan Release Date

Jana Nayagan was slated to release on January 9, 2026. But, as it didn't receive a certificate from CBFC, it was postponed. For now, it is not yet confirmed when the film will be released, as the legal proceedings will continue.