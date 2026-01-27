Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Case Verdict: No Certification Yet, Madras HC Sends Matter Back To The Single Judge

Jana Nayagan | Instagram

Thalapathy Vijay's fans were hoping that on Tuesday the actor last film will finally get a clean chit from the Madras High Court, and the new release date will be announced soon. However, that didn't happen. On Tuesday, the Madras HC announced its verdict, and the division bench has sent the matter back to the single judge.

According to Live & Law, the court set aside the single judge's earlier judgment that had ordered the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to give Jana Nayagan a UA 16+ certificate. Live & Law tweeted, "Court sends the matter back to the single judge. Asks single judge to decide the matter expeditiously after granting proper opportunity. Court asks production house to amend the prayer before writ court and challenge the chairperson's order also."

Jana Nayagan Release Date

Jana Nayagan was slated to release on January 9, 2026. The film didn't receive a certificate ahead of its release, and the makers decided to take the legal route.

Jana Nayagan Case

After the makers appealed to the Madras High Court against the CBFC, on January 9, a single-judge bench ordered the CBFC to issue a U/A 16+ certificate. However, the CBFC challenged the judgment, and a division bench stayed the order the same day.

Later, the makers of the film approached the Supreme Court against the stay order. But, the SC refused to intervene, and ordered the makers to pursue matter in the Madras High Court.

Now, on Tuesday, the Madras HC's division bench ordered the matter to be taken back to the single judge. So, clearly, the makers have not yet got a relief, and the legal proceedings will continue.

When Will Jana Nayagan Release?

Fans of Thalapathy Vijay were hoping for a positive verdict, and were even discussing the new release on social media. However, we are sure that they will be very upset with the verdict.