 Thalapathy Vijay Unveils Whistle As TVK Party Symbol In Tamil Nadu Amid Jana Nayagan Censor Row- VIDEO
Thalapathy Vijay addressed a strategy meeting of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in Mamallapuram on Sunday, ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. On stage, he unveiled the party symbol, a whistle, and blew it to loud cheers from supporters. The event comes amid the Jana Nayagan censor row, with the court verdict expected on January 27.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 04:17 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via X

Actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay addressed a strategy meeting of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in Mamallapuram on Sunday, January 25, ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Thalapathy Vijay Unveils Whistle As TVK Party Symbol

On stage, he unveiled the TVK party symbol, a whistle, and blew it to loud cheers from supporters. The event comes amid the Jana Nayagan censor row, as the CBFC has yet to certify the film, which was scheduled for release on January 9 ahead of Pongal.

Vijay also quoted a Tamil dialogue from his 2019 film Bigil: "Cuppu mukiyam, Bigilu" (The cup is important, Bigil), hinting that he has his eyes set on the prize.

Check out the video:

At the event, Vijay accused his rival parties, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), of 'surrendering' to the BJP, respectively.

Addressing the state and district level consultative meeting of party functionaries in Mahabalipuram, Vijay said, "The AIADMK has directly surrendered to the BJP, and the DMK has indirectly surrendered to the BJP. We do not bow down to any pressure. Does this face look like it would succumb to pressure?"

Further, the actor said that for three decades, established political parties had underestimated him, but public support has propelled him to the peak of his career. He added that people should have faith not only in him but also in those around him, stating that while this faith already exists, it must be backed by action and commitment.

About Jana Nayagan Censor Row

The Madras High Court heard arguments from both the CBFC and the film’s producer on January 20 and reserved its order, following a stay on the single-judge verdict delivered on January 9.

The court is now set to deliver its verdict in the Jana Nayagan censor row on January 27.

The film also features an ensemble cast, including Pooja Hegde, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain in key roles.

Jana Nayagan is set to be Vijay's final film, following his announcement that he will retire from acting after a 33-year-long career in the film industry.

