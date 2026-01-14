Did Sudha Kongara Hint At Thalapathy Vijay Fans Targeting Parasakthi On Social Media? Calls It 'Defamation Of Worst Kind'

Parasakthi filmmaker Sudha Kongara alleged her film faced targeted online abuse and hinted the backlash was driven by Thalapathy Vijay's fans, without naming him directly, while pointing to the initially planned clash with Jana Nayagan, which was pushed due to censor row.

Sudha Kongara Hints At Vijay Fans Targeting Parasakthi On Social Media

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Kongara said she had no time to challenge the CBFC’s cut list and spoke about facing slander and 'defamation of the worst kind.' She added, "We have a long way to go before we take the film to where it needs to reach, and I have to do it in this day and age of marketing. Just allowing your film to speak doesn’t seem to be enough. I am hoping it takes off during the Pongal weekend, reaching more people."

'There Is Slandering, Defamation Of The Worst Kind'

When questioned about the source of the backlash, she added, "There is slandering, defamation of the worst kind, hiding behind unknown IDs. We have to counter that. You wonder where it is coming from, and you know where it is coming from. Let me read something I saw yesterday on this X (formerly Twitter) handle BlastingTamilCinema: “CBFC kitta Certificate vangurathu perusu illa.. Anna fans kitta Sorry keetu, Apology Certificate vaangu.. Innum 1 week iruku, avanga manichu vitta #Parasakthi oodum” (It is not a big deal to get a CBFC certificate. Apologise to fans of Anna – Vijay– and get that apology certificate. There is one more week. They will forgive you. Parasakthi will run)."

Meanwhile, recently, the Tamil Youth Congress has demanded a ban on Parasakthi, alleging it distorts historical facts. The group called the filmmakers 'foolish' and demanded an apology, claiming the content hurts public sentiment and misrepresents events. They have urged authorities to take action and stop the film’s release unless changes are made.