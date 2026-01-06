 'Disturbed Our Mental Peace': Tamil Nadu Theatre Alleges Abuses From Vijay's Fans For Choosing Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi Over Jana Nayagan
Tamil Nadu theatre said it faced abuse and curses after deciding to screen Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi instead of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan. In a note on X, the theater management on X said, "The level of abuse, vulgarity and curses seriously disturbed our mental peace." Further, urging fans to avoid abuse and celebrate Vijay’s final film with positivity.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 02:35 PM IST
article-image
Thalapathy Vijay, Sivakarthikeyan | Photo Via YouTube

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan, slated to be his final outing as an actor, is set for a theatrical release on January 9, 2026, and will clash at the box office with Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi, which releases a day later on January 10, 2026. Amid this, Vasu Cinemas in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, announced that it would screen Parasakthi instead of Jana Nayagan, following which the theatre reportedly faced abuse and curses from Vijay's fans.

In a long note on X, Vasu Cinemas in Kumbakonam stated that over the last 15 years, they have screened the majority of Vijay's films at their theatre. While they may have missed a few titles such as Theri and Beast, they emphasised that nearly every other Vijay film has been released on their screens. The theatre clarified that choosing not to screen one particular film does not mean their respect or love for Thalapathy Vijay or his fans has diminished in any way.

He added, "After we posted about signing Parasakthi, we received comments on X and Instagram that were shocking. We urge you to read them yourselves and ask were they fair or justified in any sense? The level of abuse, vulgarity and curses went so far that it seriously disturbed our mental peace. Please take a moment to reflect."

Check it out:

article-image

They added, "Deep down, you all very well know how much support we have consistently given to #ThalapathyVijay sir films. Then, now, and always #ThalapathyVijay is not just a star, he is a remarkable human being. From the very beginning of our theatre’s journey till today, most of his films have been screened in our theatre."

The note further stated that the management understands the frustration of not being able to watch a favourite star's film at a favourite theatre, acknowledging that it can be disappointing. However, emphasising that this is Vijay’s final film, the theatre urged fans to refrain from abuse and instead go to theatres, enjoy the film, and celebrate it to the fullest.

They added that they, too, would be watching back-to-back shows at nearby theatres, celebrating Thalapathy one last time on the big screen, with nothing but with huge respect and gratitude.

'Disturbed Our Mental Peace': Tamil Nadu Theatre Alleges Abuses From Vijay's Fans For Choosing...

