Vijay's Fans Tear Down Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi Posters At Jana Nayagan Trailer Launch Event In Madurai Amid Clash- VIDEO

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay's film Jana Nayagan is set to be his final outing as an actor, as he has announced his retirement after a 33-year-long career in the film industry. Scheduled for a theatrical release on 9 January 2026, the film will clash at the box office with Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi, releasing just a day later, on 10 January 2026.

Vijay's Fans Tear Down Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi Posters

Amid the clash, rivalries between the actors' fans have already surfaced. Vijay's fans appeared upset over Sivakarthikeyan's film posters occupying space outside Ritzy Cinemas in Madurai during the Jana Nayagan trailer screening. Chaos ensued as Vijay's fans tore down Parasakthi posters outside the theatre, throwing them to the ground, while others were heard cheering loudly.

An X user, @madraspaiyanda, who shared the video, questioned how Vijay’s fans could not 'tolerate even a single film clashing' with their idol's release and wondered what might happen when the actor officially enters politics.

Sivakarthikeyan Addresses The Clash

At the pre-release event for Parasakthi, Sivakarthikeyan revealed that the film was originally planned for a Diwali 2025 release but was postponed to avoid clashing with Jana Nayagan, which was initially scheduled for the same period. However, after Parasakthi's producer hinted at a Pongal release, Jana Nayagan's makers followed suit. "I was shocked," he admitted.

'Moving It To Summer 2026 Would Be Difficult'

The actor further shared that he even called Parasakthi's producer to ask if they could change the film’s release date to avoid a clash with Vijay’s film. "However, all the investors had already been informed about our Pongal release. Also, moving it to summer 2026 would have been difficult due to the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections," he added.