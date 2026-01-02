 'Jana Nayagan Is Not Going To Be His Last Film': Astrologer Predicts Thalapathy Vijay's Future, Claims Actor Will Become CM Of Tamil Nadu In 2026
Thalapathy Vijay has decided to quit acting, and his upcoming film Jana Nayagan is going to be his last movie. However, an astrologer has predicted that Jana Nayagan is not going to be Vijay's last film, and he will return to acting in 2028/29. The astrologer has also predicted that Vijay will become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in 2031. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
Jana Nayagan Poster | Instagram

Tamil movie Jana Nayagan is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie is Thalapathy Vijay's last film, as he now wants to concentrate on his political career. However, an astrologer named Prashanth Kini has predicted that Jana Nayagan won't be Vijay's last film, and he will return to acting in 2028/29. Not just that, he has predicted that the actor will become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in 2031.

Kini tweeted, "Thalapathy Vijay will get Political success in 2030... Jana Nayagan is not going to be his last film....!! He will act again in 2028/29..!! (sic)."

He further wrote, "His last movie as hero will hit silver screen on 2029..!! He will become Chief Minister of Tamilnadu in 2031... (sic)."

article-image

Netizens React To Prashanth Kini's Prediction About Thalapathy Vijay

While some netizens have hilariously reacted to Kini's prediction about Vijay, some are trolling him. A netizen tweeted, "Yeah and you r going to direct him on 28/29, make sure the story is bounded (sic)."

A fan of Vijay tweeted, "Bookmarked Hope you will not delete this like The post where u tweeted Kohli will score 3 💯 in BGT series (sic)." One more netizen wrote, "If your prediction goes wrong, what kind of punishment we can give it to you? Pls predict it (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

article-image

Jana Nayagan Release Date

Jana Nayagan is slated to release on January 9, 2026. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. While it is a Tamil film, the movie will be dubbed and released in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. In Hindi, the film is titled Jan Neta.

Jana Nayagan Trailer

The trailer of Jana Nayagan will be out on January 3, 2026, and everyone is super excited for it. The H Vinoth directorial is expected to take the box office by storm.

