'I've Faced Every Kind Of Criticism...': Thalapathy Vijay Bids Farewell To Acting After 33 Years At Jana Nayagan Event In Malaysia

Actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay has officially announced his retirement from acting after a 33-year career in the film industry. He made his debut as a child actor at the age of 10 in the Tamil film Vetri and played his first lead role at 18 in Naalaiya Theerpu (1992). The announcement came at the grand audio launch of H. Vinoth's Jana Nayagan in Malaysia on Saturday, marking the film as his final appearance as an actor.

Thalapathy Vijay Bids Farewell To Acting

The 51-year-old actor addressed his fans, announcing that he will now focus on his political career. Last year, Vijay launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and revealed plans to contest in the Tamil Nadu state elections. Consequently, he has decided to step away from films following the release of Jana Nayagan.

He was heard saying, "For me, one thing matters. People come and stand in theatres for me. For that reason, I’m ready to stand for them for the next 30–33 years. For these Vijay fans, I’m stepping away from cinema."

'I Have Faced Every Kind Of Criticism...'

"I've faced every kind of criticism right from day one, the same old story. But my fans have stood by me from the very beginning, supporting me relentlessly for 33 years. I entered cinema hoping to build a small sand house, but you gave me a palace. That’s why, for the fans who stood for me, I will stand for them. This Vijay will repay his debt of gratitude," said the actor.

For the final time, the actor danced to Thalapathy Kacheri from Jana Nayagan, as the audience erupted in loud claps and cheers, celebrating his memorable on-screen journey.

The event in Malaysia was attended by Pooja Hegde, Priyamani, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, lyricist Vivek, Shobi Master and Shekar Master.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan stars Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol in lead roles, with Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani in supporting roles.

The much-anticipated film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 9 January 2026, marking Vijay's final appearance as an actor before he focuses on his political career.