 Thalapathy Vijay's Chennai House Breached: 24-Year-Old Mentally Disturbed Man Arrested After Trespassing Despite Y-Category Security
Tamil actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay faced a major security breach at his Chennai residence on Friday, September 19, when a 24-year-old mentally disturbed man, Arun, trespassed by climbing a tree to the terrace. Vijay discovered him and alerted the police after escorting him downstairs. A bomb squad inspected the premises, and Arun, son of Raja from Madurantakam, was arrested.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 02:46 PM IST
article-image

A major security breach occurred at Tamil actor and politician Thalapathy Vijay's Chennai residence on Friday, September 19, after a 24-year-old mentally disturbed man, identified as Arun, trespassed into the premises. According to Neelankarai Police officials, the intruder had climbed a tree and entered Vijay's terrace two nights earlier.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Chennai Home Breached

Following the incident, a bomb disposal squad conducted a thorough inspection of the actor's residence. Vijay reportedly discovered the man when he went up to the terrace. He immediately escorted the intruder downstairs and informed the police, who soon arrived at the scene, arrested him, and took him to the police station.

article-image

24-Year-Old Mentally Disturbed Man Arrested

Upon inquiry, it was revealed that Arun, son of Raja from Madurantakam, appeared to be mentally disturbed. The alleged intruder was admitted to the Government Hospital at Kilpauk for treatment.

However, this raises concerns about security, as Vijay’s house has Y-category protection. Despite that, questions remain over how the alleged intruder managed to enter the premises unnoticed and reach the terrace.

article-image

Further details are awaited as the Neelankarai police, along with security officials, continue to investigate the security breach at Thalapathy Vijay’s residence.

As of now, Thalapathy Vijay has not yet issued a statement regarding the incident.

Thalapathy Vijay Work Front

The 51-year-old actor was last seen in the 2024 film The Greatest of All Time, starring Prashanth, Yogi Babu, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Premgi Amaren, Sneha, and Laila, among others.

Next, Vijay has Jana Nayagan, which is slated to release in 2026.

