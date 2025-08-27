Tamil Actor Vijay Booked After Bouncers Forcefully Push TVK Worker, Causing Fall During Madurai Conference

Tamil actor Vijay, who recently attended the second state conference of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) at Parapathi in Madurai district on August 20, has been booked. An FIR has been registered against Vijay and 10 others for allegedly manhandling the crowd at the TVK rally. During the conference, worker Sarathkumar sustained a chest injury after Vijay's bouncers allegedly pushed him forcefully while he tried to climb the ramp, causing him to fall.

Actor Vijay Booked After His Bouncers Push TVK Worker

A complaint was filed by Sarathkumar at the Perambalur District SP’s office, stating that TVK chief Vijay’s bouncers had manhandled him. The Kunnam police have registered a case against Vijay and the security staff.

The venue, which had seating arrangements for over 1.5 lakh people, saw crowds gathering early in the morning to catch a glimpse of the party's founder-leader Vijay, who attracted massive attention.

Actor Vijay is yet to comment on the incident.

Vijay Fan Hangs Off Railing To Hand Him Book

In another viral clip, a fan was dangerously hanging off a railing to get Vijay’s attention. As he moved through the crowd along a long ramp, police and security personnel tried to persuade the fan to come down for his safety. Spotting him, Vijay approached, took the book, and continued on his way.

Further, in the clip, another fan broke through security, grabbed Vijay by the shoulders, and jumped in excitement before being pulled back

Vijay Work Front

The 51-year-old actor was last seen in the 2024 film The Greatest of All Time, starring Prashanth, Yogi Babu, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Premgi Amaren, Sneha, and Laila, among others.

Next, Vijay has Jana Nayagan, which is slated to release in 2026.