 Tamil Actor Vijay Booked After Bouncers Forcefully Push TVK Worker, Causing Fall During Madurai Conference
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTamil Actor Vijay Booked After Bouncers Forcefully Push TVK Worker, Causing Fall During Madurai Conference

Tamil Actor Vijay Booked After Bouncers Forcefully Push TVK Worker, Causing Fall During Madurai Conference

Tamil actor Vijay and his bouncers have been booked after TVK worker Sarath Kumar alleged he was pushed during the second state conference of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Madurai on August 20, sustaining a chest injury. Sarath Kumar filed a complaint at the Perambalur SP’s office, leading Kunnam police to register a case against Vijay and his bouncers.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 09:54 AM IST
article-image

Tamil actor Vijay, who recently attended the second state conference of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) at Parapathi in Madurai district on August 20, has been booked. An FIR has been registered against Vijay and 10 others for allegedly manhandling the crowd at the TVK rally. During the conference, worker Sarathkumar sustained a chest injury after Vijay's bouncers allegedly pushed him forcefully while he tried to climb the ramp, causing him to fall.

Actor Vijay Booked After His Bouncers Push TVK Worker

A complaint was filed by Sarathkumar at the Perambalur District SP’s office, stating that TVK chief Vijay’s bouncers had manhandled him. The Kunnam police have registered a case against Vijay and the security staff.

Read Also
Actor-Politician Vijay Launches 'My TVK' App, Begins Second Phase Of Party Membership Drive In Tamil...
article-image

The venue, which had seating arrangements for over 1.5 lakh people, saw crowds gathering early in the morning to catch a glimpse of the party's founder-leader Vijay, who attracted massive attention.

FPJ Shorts
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Mumbai's Famous Khetwadi Ganpati Pandal Embraces ‘Operation Sindoor’ Theme As Tribute To Indian Armed Forces
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Mumbai's Famous Khetwadi Ganpati Pandal Embraces ‘Operation Sindoor’ Theme As Tribute To Indian Armed Forces
Report Suggests PM Modi Ignored US President Donald Trump’s Phone Calls Over Distrust, But MEA Officials Call Story Misleading
Report Suggests PM Modi Ignored US President Donald Trump’s Phone Calls Over Distrust, But MEA Officials Call Story Misleading
RPF SI Final Result 2025 Declared At rrbcdg.gov.in; 452 Candidates Provisionally Selected; Check Cut-Off, Merit List, And Next Steps
RPF SI Final Result 2025 Declared At rrbcdg.gov.in; 452 Candidates Provisionally Selected; Check Cut-Off, Merit List, And Next Steps
US Tariffs On India Raised To 50% Over Russian Oil, Trade Tensions Hit New Peak
US Tariffs On India Raised To 50% Over Russian Oil, Trade Tensions Hit New Peak

Actor Vijay is yet to comment on the incident.

Vijay Fan Hangs Off Railing To Hand Him Book

In another viral clip, a fan was dangerously hanging off a railing to get Vijay’s attention. As he moved through the crowd along a long ramp, police and security personnel tried to persuade the fan to come down for his safety. Spotting him, Vijay approached, took the book, and continued on his way.

Further, in the clip, another fan broke through security, grabbed Vijay by the shoulders, and jumped in excitement before being pulled back

Vijay Work Front

The 51-year-old actor was last seen in the 2024 film The Greatest of All Time, starring Prashanth, Yogi Babu, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Premgi Amaren, Sneha, and Laila, among others.

Next, Vijay has Jana Nayagan, which is slated to release in 2026.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Actor Vijay Booked After Bouncers Forcefully Push TVK Worker, Causing Fall During Madurai...

Tamil Actor Vijay Booked After Bouncers Forcefully Push TVK Worker, Causing Fall During Madurai...

Taylor Swift Gets Proposed To With ₹4.8 Crore Diamond Ring By Boyfriend Travis Kelce, Turns Off...

Taylor Swift Gets Proposed To With ₹4.8 Crore Diamond Ring By Boyfriend Travis Kelce, Turns Off...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, August 26: Pari Confesses To Tulsi & Mihir That She...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, August 26: Pari Confesses To Tulsi & Mihir That She...

Neha Dhupia Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actress On OTT

Neha Dhupia Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actress On OTT

FIR Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone For Allegedly Promoting Faulty Vehicles

FIR Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone For Allegedly Promoting Faulty Vehicles