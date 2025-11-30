'Sukoon After...': Bigg Boss 19's Ashnoor Kaur Shares First Post After Eviction; Spends Time With Her Pet Dog

Ashnoor Kaur | Instagram

Ashnoor Kaur was evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house for hitting Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank during a task. While she said that it was unintentional, the makers decided to evict her, as physical violence is not allowed inside the house. The actress on Saturday shared her first post after her eviction was telecast on TV.

She shared pictures with her pet dog, and wrote, "Sukoon after the tough storm (sic)." Check out the post below...

Bigg Boss 19 Ex-Contestants React To Ashnoor Kaur's Post

Abhishek Bajaj, who was a close friend of Ashnoor in the house, commented on the post, "Rabb Rakha (sic)." Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar also commented her post. Check out their comments below...

Why Was Ashnoor Kaur Evicted?

A few days ago, during the ticket to the finale task, when Tanya was trying to drop water from Ashnoor's bowl, the latter got irritated and threw the wooden plank that she was carrying on her shoulders towards the former. The plant hit Tanya's face, but she didn't create a huge scene about it.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, on Saturday, Salman was seen getting angry at Ashnoor, and later, he announced that, as per the rule of the Bigg Boss house, she has to leave the house. Ashnoor's fans feel that it was an unfair eviction as she didn't throw the plank intentionally.

Shehbaz Badesha Evicted From Bigg Boss 19 House?

According to some social media accounts, Shehbaz Badesha has also been evicted from the house due to less votes.

So, for now, the top six contestants are Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Farhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, and Malti Chahar.

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale

Bigg Boss 19 is just a few days away from its grand finale. The grand finale will take place on December 7, 2025.