Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Shehbaz Badesha's Elimination Report Sparks Fury, Netizens Say 'Most Unfair Season'

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar | Colors TV

Bigg Boss 19's grand finale is just around the corner, and fans have already begun predicting the Top 5 contestants. Recently, claims surfaced about Ashnoor Kaur's elimination in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Shockingly, another report has emerged online suggesting that Shehbaz Badesha may also be evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house. But is it true? Let’s find out:

As per BBTak's report, the upcoming weekend ka vaar episode will have double eviction. Along with Ashnoor Kaur, Shehbaz will also be eliminated from the house due to the fewer votes. As the report of Shehbaz's eviction surfaced online, a user tweeted, "Shehbaz was unfairly evicted he was way more entertaining than malti and tanya (sic)." Another called out the show, saying, "#BiggBoss19 = Most unfair season of bb history (sic)."

Shehbaz was unfairly evicted he was way more entertaining than malti and tanya — Pushpam Jha🇮🇳 (@PushpamJha3) November 28, 2025

#BiggBoss19 = Most unfair season of bb history — Kheartless (@KheartlessIndia) November 28, 2025

Shehbaz deserved to be in finale. — Alisha 💖 (@Witty_Alisha) November 28, 2025

Ashnoor Eviction is Fair But Shehbaz Eviction is Totally Unfair 😐 How is Malti’s contribution more than Shehbaz’s? I just can’t understand. 😐#ShehbazBadesha #AmaalMallik — Arshi (@Arshijahan92) November 28, 2025

In the recent promo clip, host Salman Khan is seen schooling Ashnoor Kaur. Calling the incident "not cool," Salman says that Ashnoor's hitting Tanya appeared "intentional." However, Ashnoor clarifies, "Mera Tanya ko marne ka intention nahi tha, genuinely lag gayi hai." Salman then reminds her that he has to follow the rules of the house, leaving many viewers wondering whether Ashnoor was allegedly eliminated for hitting Tanya.

Following the release of the promo and reports of Ashnoor's elimination from the show, many users took to social media, claiming that justice had been served. One commented, "I'm so against Tanya but what Ashnoor did was so disgusting (sic)." Another wrote, "Justice is finally served (sic)."

As per the recent reports, the media has entered Bigg Boss 19 house. So far, it has not been revealed that when will media interview episode be released. Watch Bigg Boss 19 every Monday to Sunday, 9 pm onwards on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.