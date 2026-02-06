'I Am Cancer Survivor...': Maniyanpilla Raju Explains Why He Fled After Accident In Thiruvananthapuram

Maniyanpilla Raju explains why he fled after accident | Photo Via X

Senior Malayalam actor Maniyanpilla Raju has been accused of involvement in a hit-and-run incident that left two youths injured in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Thursday night. Police said he left the scene without stopping the car. The injured were identified as Sooraj (20) and Nidev (20), both residents of Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the Museum police, the accident occurred around 9.30 pm in front of the Trivandrum Club. Multiple attempts to contact the actor over the phone were unsuccessful, as his mobile remained switched off.

Appearing before the police on Friday, the 70-year-old actor explained why he fled the scene. Speaking to reporters, in a video shared by News18, he said, "I panicked after the accident and returned home. I was driving the car slowly to cross the road when the motorcycle hit the vehicle. I heard a noise and saw someone falling down. After leaving the place, I contacted a person and asked him to arrange an ambulance. I am a cancer survivor and have now been diagnosed with chikungunya. Also, my wife was alone at home."

According to Manorama, the FIR was registered at the Museum police station. The accident occurred around 9.30 pm on February 5, when a car bearing registration number KL 01 CJ 0004 allegedly hit a Royal Enfield motorcycle carrying two youths. Police said the car was driven in a rash and negligent manner after exiting the Trivandrum Club, endangering human life.

The FIR stated that the driver failed to stop the vehicle after the accident, did not provide first aid to the injured, and did not inform the police or other authorities before fleeing the scene. The injured have been identified as Sooraj (20) and Nidev (20).

Police said Sooraj sustained fractures to his left leg and shoulder, while Nidev suffered injuries to his head and legs. Both were admitted to a private hospital in the city for treatment.

A case has been registered under Sections 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 134(A) and 134(B) of the Motor Vehicles Act.