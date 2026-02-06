 Malayalam Actor Maniyanpilla Raju Booked In Hit-And-Run Case Injuring Two Youths In Thiruvananthapuram, Fled After Car Hit Bike
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMalayalam Actor Maniyanpilla Raju Booked In Hit-And-Run Case Injuring Two Youths In Thiruvananthapuram, Fled After Car Hit Bike

Malayalam Actor Maniyanpilla Raju Booked In Hit-And-Run Case Injuring Two Youths In Thiruvananthapuram, Fled After Car Hit Bike

Malayalam actor Maniyanpilla Raju has been booked in a hit-and-run case after his car allegedly hit a two-wheeler near the Trivandrum Club in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday night, injuring two youths. Police said he fled the scene without offering help. The injured, Sooraj and Nidev, were hospitalised with serious injuries.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 10:18 AM IST
article-image
Maniyanpilla Raju involved in hit-and-run accident | Photo Via X

Malayalam actor Maniyanpilla Raju's car allegedly hit a two-wheeler while he was exiting near the Trivandrum Club, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Thursday night, injuring two bike riders. Police said the actor fled the scene soon after and a case was registered against him. Multiple attempts to contact him over the phone were unsuccessful as his mobile remained switched off.

Malayalam Actor Maniyanpilla Raju Involved In Hit-And-Run

According to Manorama, the FIR was registered at the Museum police station. The accident occurred around 9.30 pm on February 5, when a car bearing registration number KL 01 CJ 0004 allegedly hit a Royal Enfield motorcycle carrying two youths. Police said the car was driven in a rash and negligent manner after exiting the Trivandrum Club, endangering human life.

Read Also
Kannada Actor Mayur Patel Booked In Drunk Driving Case After Collision With Four Cars In Bengaluru
article-image

Maniyanpilla Raju Fled The Scene

FPJ Shorts
'I Am Cancer Survivor...': Maniyanpilla Raju Explains Why He Fled After Accident In Thiruvananthapuram
'I Am Cancer Survivor...': Maniyanpilla Raju Explains Why He Fled After Accident In Thiruvananthapuram
RBI Ups GDP Growth Forecast For Q1 & Q2 FY27 To 6.9% & 7.0%, Cites Strong Domestic Demand & Trade Deals
RBI Ups GDP Growth Forecast For Q1 & Q2 FY27 To 6.9% & 7.0%, Cites Strong Domestic Demand & Trade Deals
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Bans Mobile Phones In Schools From March 1, Announces Fines, SOP For Violations
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Bans Mobile Phones In Schools From March 1, Announces Fines, SOP For Violations
RBI MPC Keeps Repo Rate At 5.25%, 5 Key Takeaways-FY26 Inflation Seen At 2.1% & GDP Growth Upgraded To 7.4%
RBI MPC Keeps Repo Rate At 5.25%, 5 Key Takeaways-FY26 Inflation Seen At 2.1% & GDP Growth Upgraded To 7.4%

The FIR stated that the driver failed to stop the vehicle after the accident, did not provide first aid to the injured, and did not inform the police or other authorities before fleeing the scene. The injured have been identified as Sooraj (20) and Nidev (20).

Police said Sooraj sustained fractures to his left leg and shoulder, while Nidev suffered injuries to his head and legs. Both were admitted to a private hospital in the city for treatment.

A case has been registered under Sections 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 134(A) and 134(B) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Maniyanpilla Raju made his acting debut in 1976 with the film Mohiniyaattam, alongside Adoor Bhasi, Lakshmi, T. R. Omana and Nilambur Balan. He has appeared in over 400 films, portraying a wide variety of roles during his career.

Born Sudheer Kumar, he took on the stage name Maniyanpilla Raju after his breakthrough role in the 1981 film Maniyanpilla Adhava Maniyanpilla.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Am Cancer Survivor...': Maniyanpilla Raju Explains Why He Fled After Accident In...
'I Am Cancer Survivor...': Maniyanpilla Raju Explains Why He Fled After Accident In...
Elvish Yadav & Jiya Shankar Not Engaged But Hosting Reality Show Together- Reports
Elvish Yadav & Jiya Shankar Not Engaged But Hosting Reality Show Together- Reports
Lata Mangeshkar Death Anniversary: Lesser-Known Facts About 'Nightingale Of India'
Lata Mangeshkar Death Anniversary: Lesser-Known Facts About 'Nightingale Of India'
OTT Releases This Week: From The RajaSaab To Even If This Love Disappears Tonight, Check The List Of...
OTT Releases This Week: From The RajaSaab To Even If This Love Disappears Tonight, Check The List Of...
Malayalam Actor Maniyanpilla Raju Booked In Hit-And-Run Case Injuring Two Youths In...
Malayalam Actor Maniyanpilla Raju Booked In Hit-And-Run Case Injuring Two Youths In...