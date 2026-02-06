Malayalam Actor Maniyanpilla Raju Booked In Hit-And-Run Case Injuring Two Youths In Thiruvananthapuram, Fled After Car Hit Bike

Maniyanpilla Raju involved in hit-and-run accident | Photo Via X

Malayalam actor Maniyanpilla Raju's car allegedly hit a two-wheeler while he was exiting near the Trivandrum Club, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Thursday night, injuring two bike riders. Police said the actor fled the scene soon after and a case was registered against him. Multiple attempts to contact him over the phone were unsuccessful as his mobile remained switched off.

According to Manorama, the FIR was registered at the Museum police station. The accident occurred around 9.30 pm on February 5, when a car bearing registration number KL 01 CJ 0004 allegedly hit a Royal Enfield motorcycle carrying two youths. Police said the car was driven in a rash and negligent manner after exiting the Trivandrum Club, endangering human life.

Maniyanpilla Raju Fled The Scene

The FIR stated that the driver failed to stop the vehicle after the accident, did not provide first aid to the injured, and did not inform the police or other authorities before fleeing the scene. The injured have been identified as Sooraj (20) and Nidev (20).

Police said Sooraj sustained fractures to his left leg and shoulder, while Nidev suffered injuries to his head and legs. Both were admitted to a private hospital in the city for treatment.

A case has been registered under Sections 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 134(A) and 134(B) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Maniyanpilla Raju made his acting debut in 1976 with the film Mohiniyaattam, alongside Adoor Bhasi, Lakshmi, T. R. Omana and Nilambur Balan. He has appeared in over 400 films, portraying a wide variety of roles during his career.

Born Sudheer Kumar, he took on the stage name Maniyanpilla Raju after his breakthrough role in the 1981 film Maniyanpilla Adhava Maniyanpilla.