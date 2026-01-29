Kannada Actor Mayur Patel Booked In Drunk Driving Case After Collision With Four Cars In Bengaluru

Former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant and actor Mayur Patel has landed in legal trouble after being booked by the Bengaluru traffic police in connection with a late-night road accident. The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night near the Commando Hospital junction on Old Airport Road.

Several media reports stated that according to the police, Patel was driving a Toyota Fortuner when the accident occurred. Preliminary investigations suggest that the vehicle was being driven at a high speed and crashed into several cars that were stationary at a traffic signal. The collision reportedly involved four vehicles, including two Swift Dzires and a government-owned car, all of which were lined up at the signal.

The impact resulted in a chain collision, causing damage to multiple vehicles. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported in the incident. Traffic police personnel rushed to the spot soon after receiving information and detained Patel for further questioning.

Officials stated that a breathalyser test conducted at the scene allegedly indicated alcohol consumption. Following this, a case was registered against Patel under relevant sections related to drunk driving and negligent driving at the Halasuru Traffic Police Station. The actor’s vehicle has also been seized as part of the investigation.

The case was initiated based on a complaint filed by one of the motorists whose vehicle was damaged in the accident. Police authorities confirmed that further legal action will be taken in accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act and other applicable laws.

Mayur Patel rose to prominence after participating in Bigg Boss Kannada and later went on to act in Kannada films. As of now, the actor has not released any official statement addressing the incident.

Patel made his debut with the film Mani (2003). He has also starred in films like Love Story (2005), Rajeeva (2020) and more.