 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 29: Mihir Tells Noina Not To Get Married To Raman
From Parth's re-entry in the show to Mihir telling Noina not to get married to Raman, a lot of interesting things happened on Saturday in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 09:27 AM IST
article-image
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 29 | Jio Hotstar

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 29: Saturday's episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 starts with Parth's re-entry in the show. He has come to attend the wedding functions of Pari. Everyone gets surprised to see him, including Tulsi. She asks Mihir whether he knew about Parth coming for the wedding, but Mihir doesn't respond properly.

The Viranis have kept a havan before Pari and Ranvijay's wedding, and the latter also attends it with his parents. While Tulsi welcomes them happily, she is actually not happy with the wedding.

Meanwhile, to earn some money, Angad starts distributing pamphlets on the road. Two girls, who used to like him earlier, make fun of him that once a rich guy, is now distributing pamphlets on the road. But Angad tells them that he is doing all these things only to give happiness and love to Vrinda. She overhears the conversation and gets emotional.

At Shanti Niketan, Noina comes for the havan with Suchu, Mitali, and Raman. Mihir gets shocked to see her, but Pari reveals that she has invited them. Noina introduces Raman as her would-be husband, and Tulsi welcomes them happily.

During the havan, Mitali is eyeing Parth as she finds him hot. Later, Angad, Vrinda, and Rithik have a conversation on a video call and share a sweet family moment. After the call, Vrinda and Angad have a romantic moment, but they are once again interrupted by the ladies of the chawl.

After the havan, Mitali asks Pari about Parth. Pari says that he is the son of Karan, and even though she is his bua, he is of the same age. Mitali tells Pari to introduce her to Parth. Pari introduces Parth to Mitali, and they have a conversation.

Meanwhile, Raman gets food for Noina and forces her to eat with his hands. But, Noina says that she has already eaten and doesn't like to overeat. Raman then talks to her lustfully, and Mihir overhears their conversation.

Later, Mihir tells Noina that he wants to talk to her, and they go to the terrace. Mihir tells Noina not to get married to Raman, as he is not a nice guy and looks at women in a bad way. So, Noina tells him then what she should do. After that night, he went to Tulsi again, and she was left alone. She later questions Mihir if he still loves Tulsi.

Raman is looking for Noina, so Tulsi comes and tells him that maybe she is talking to Mihir, as they are old friends, and recently, they had some issues. Raman tells Tulsi that she is a very understanding wife and trusts her husband a lot.

Now, let's wait and watch what will happen in Sunday's episode.

