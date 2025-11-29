Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 28: Angad Loses His Job After Theft Allegation, Tulsi Fears Pari-Ranvijay Marriage

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Episode 123

The episode begins with Angad being accused of theft. Mihir intervenes to support his son. The man who accuses Angad of theft calls him 'poor' and asks the manager to fire him. Since the phone is found in Angad's pocket, the manager asks him to leave. However, Mihir requests the manager not to do so.

The manager then says he hired Angad based on his impressive CV without any background check and recalls how, when he asked Angad for his surname, Angad refused to reveal it, saying, "Hoga kisi chor ki aulaad..." Angad lashes out, saying the manager can say anything to him but not to his father, leaving Mihir emotional.

Later at Shantiniketan, Mihir fumes with anger over how the manager falsely blamed Angad without thinking.

A distressed Angad seeks comfort in Vrinda after losing his job on the very first day, but she tells him it is better that this happened sooner rather than later, instead of him being falsely accused of something even bigger. Angad says he isn't sad for himself but for his father. He adds that Mihir even stood up for him at the restaurant, proving how much he truly loves him. Angad says Mihir might have thrown him out of the house, but not out of his heart, and that this makes him genuinely happy.

Tulsi becomes emotional upon hearing Mihir praise Angad, express his pride, and acknowledge that Angad secured a job without even using his surname, proving he is not a liar but a well-raised young man.

On the other hand, Angad says that while others may think it's the worst day of his life since he lost his job, it is actually a happy one for him because he witnessed Mihir's protectiveness and love at the restaurant. He then tells Vrinda stories from his childhood involving Mihir and the family. Later, Tulsi wonders if she should invite Noina, who has been a part of their family events since moving to India, but Mihir refuses, saying only the family should attend the havan.

Meanwhile, Angad romances Vrinda after tricking Gopu into playing hide-and-seek.

At Shantiniketan, Angad asks Pari to learn cooking after she complains about missing Munni because the new help does not make good toast. Later, Ritik says he has found a private investigator to expose Ranvijay's truth, but Tulsi tells him they can't meet him today because there is a havan at home, and all she prays for every day is that Pari does not marry Ranvijay.