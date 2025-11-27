Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 27: Angad Uncovers Ranvijay's True Intention

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 | Star Plus

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 27: Today's episode begins with Mihir planning Pari's wedding alongside Kiran. Mihir asks Kiran whether he has invited Karishma to the wedding. As Kiran fumbles to answer, Mihir tells him to invite her, as she is the daughter of the house.

Meanwhile, Tulsi approaches Mihir, saying, "Suno, mujhe tumse baat krni hai." She informs him that Noina has fallen in love with someone. This leaves Mihir stunned, but when Tulsi asks for his reaction, he says they should focus on their daughter's wedding instead. Tulsi wonders why Mihir is not excited about Noina finding the love of her life, which makes Mihir anxious that his wife may discover his and Noina's situation.

Elsewhere, Angad eavesdrops on Ranvija's conversation, in which Ranvijay confesses his plan to take all the property of the Viranis after marrying Pari.

As Raman visits Noina's office, he comes face-to-face with Mihir. Seeing that both Mihir and Noina have adjacent cabins, Raman asks, "Aisa kya hai tum me...mujhe chor k Noina yaha India aa gayi." He jokes with Mihir about having one woman at home and another at the office, but Mihir tells him to stay within limits.

When Mihir mistakenly calls Hrithik by Angad's name, Hrithik responds that he knows Mihir misses him the most. Simultaneously, Angad calls to inform Hrithik that Ranvijay is cheating Mihir and plans to take everything after marrying Pari. Hrithik reveals that their mother knows about this and has therefore postponed the wedding by 15 days so Ranvijay's true nature can be exposed.

Hrithik then calls Tulsi and suggests hiring a private investigator to uncover Ranvijay's real intentions.

Meanwhile, Mitali and Pari gossip about Raman marrying Noina despite his flirtatious nature with other women.

Angad starts his new job as a waiter and discovers that his father is his first guest. In order to hide himself, he asks someone else to serve his father's table. Meanwhile, Ranvijay plots to uncover Angad's personality. He secretly frames Angad for stealing phone, bringing Mihir's attention to the situation.

In the promo, Mihir sides with his son Angad, leaving him happy that he has regained his father's trust. Meanwhile, Tulsi plans to invite Noina, which stresses Mihir. The promo ends with Mihir telling Noina that he does not love her.