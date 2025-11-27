'I'd Jump From Train If I Was There': AP Dhillon's Bandra Station Viral Video Leaves Mumbaikars Losing It - Watch

AP Dhillon | Instagram

AP Dhillon has set social media buzzing after uploading a new video on his Instagram feed, leaving viewers, especially Mumbaikars, amazed. The singer shared a clip of himself performing his track Hitmen, captioned, "Arrogant Bada AP."

In the video, AP is seen vibing to his freshly released song while dressed in wide white pants and a vest. He performs on Platform No. 3 at Bandra station, moving around as he sings, while commuters on a passing train can be seen watching him film the video. Seeing AP on the Bandra station, a fan wrote in the comment section, "Kass main ticket Lalitha (sic)." Another excited fan spotted which station it was and wrote, "Bandra station." Another fan commented, "Is train mein main bhi Thapa ji (sic)." "I would jump from the train if I was there (sic)", wrote another.

AP Dhillon’s latest track Hitmen released on November 21, 2025. The song is performed by AP Dhillon and Shinda Kahlon, with music composed by Ave Maria.

Recently, AP went viral for having a bromance with Ranveer Singh. In the video uploaded by Orry, AP was seen singing With You at Netra Mantenaa and Vamsi Gadiraju's wedding. While AP sang, the couple was seen vibing to it in the background, and Ranveer was seen singing the song with all his heart. This special moment between AP and Ranveer was beautifully captured by Orry.

Giving playful looks in the video, Orry captioned it, "@deepikapadukone come get your mans 😡 😡 (sic)." He also wrote in the video, "When you realize there is more chemistry between these 2 than the bride & groom." Appreciating the moment, AP was seen giving a sweet smile to Ranveer while he enjoyed his performance at the wedding. Reacting to the post, AP wrote in the comment section, "Brah 😂 (sic)."