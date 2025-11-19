 AP Dhillon India Tour 2025: Ranveer Singh, Karan Aujla, Sanjay Dutt & Hardik Pandya To Feature As Special Guests?
AP Dhillon India Tour 2025: Ranveer Singh, Karan Aujla, Sanjay Dutt & Hardik Pandya To Feature As Special Guests?

AP Dhillon, known for hits like Brown Munde and Thodi Si Daaru, is back with his One of One India tour, performing across eight cities from Ahmedabad on December 5 to Jaipur on December 28, 2025. Reports suggest Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Hardik Pandya, Karan Aujla, Shreya Ghoshal, and Anuv Jain may join as special guests.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 04:21 PM IST
article-image

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon, best known for hits like Brown Munde, With You, Thodi Si Daaru, and Dil Nu, is back with his One of One India tour. He will perform across eight cities, beginning in Ahmedabad on December 5 and concluding in Jaipur on December 28, 2025. The tour promises to be a star-studded affair.

According to Hindustan Times, AP Dhillon's India tour might feature Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and even cricketer Hardik Pandya as special guests. The report further said, "AP is curating a showcase that is grand, and wants it all to be unforgettable. His previous tour featured special guests, and this upcoming tour is no less. Engaging discussions with more artists are currently underway. Singers Karan Aujla, Shreya Ghoshal and Anuv Jain too are being touted to join him, apart from cricketer Hardik Pandya."

article-image

AP Dhillon Expresses Excitement About His Upcoming India Tour

Speaking about the tour, AP Dhillon said, "India will always be the heart of my inspiration and art. The unwavering support and enthusiasm I receive from Indian fans is always encouraging and I am beyond excited to embark on this tour. I look forward to reconnecting with newer audiences and creating incredible memories together."

article-image

This will mark his third run in India, following last year's The Brownprint India Tour.

AP Dhillon Full City List

December 5, 2025- Ahmedabad

December 7, 2025- New Delhi NCR

December 12, 2025- Ludhiana

December 14, 2025- Pune

December 19, 2025-Bengaluru

December 21, 2025- Kolkata

December 26, 2025- Mumbai

December 28, 2025- Jaipur

Meanwhile, for every ticket sold on BookMyShow, Rs 100 will be directed towards flood relief efforts in Punjab, with an option for fans to contribute additional donations during the booking process. In response to the recent devastation, AP Dhillon, Team Innovation, and BookMyShow have come together to drive meaningful social impact.

