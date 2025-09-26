 AP Dhillon India Tour: Want To Watch The Thodi Si Daaru Singer Live In Mumbai? Most EXPENSIVE Ticket Will Cost You ₹6.25 Lakh
Punjabi singer AP Dhillon returns with his One of One India tour across eight cities, starting in Ahmedabad on December 5 and concluding in Jaipur on December 28, 2025. Early bird tickets for VISA cardholders went live on September 26 via BookMyShow. Ticket prices in Mumbai range from ₹3,200 to a staggering ₹6.25 lakh, inclusive of booking fees.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 12:36 PM IST
article-image

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon is back with his One of One India tour, where he will perform across eight cities. The tour will begin in Ahmedabad on December 5 and conclude in Jaipur on December 28, 2025. Early bird tickets for VISA cardholders went live on Friday, September 26, on BookMyShow. Meanwhile, the general ticket sales will open on September 28 at 12 PM IST.

Most Expensive Ticket For AP Dhillon's Mumbai Concert

While the venues for AP Dhillon’s India tour are yet to be announced, research reveals that the most expensive ticket for his Mumbai show is priced at a whopping ₹6.25 lakh (including booking fee), whereas the cheapest ticket costs ₹3,200 (also inclusive of booking fee).

Check it out:

article-image

Photo Via BookMyShow

What Does The Rs 6.25 Lakh Ticket Include?

The whopping Rs 6.25 lakh VVIP-Crystal ticket, originally priced at Rs 5.78 lakh, grants entry for 15 people on a VVIP-Crystal table. It includes exclusive perks such as partial seating with an elevated viewing platform, dedicated entry lanes and washrooms, gourmet food, and 8 premium bottles, 24 beers, and 24 energy drinks.

This will mark his third run in India, following last year's The Brownprint India Tour.

AP Dhillon Expresses Excitement About His Upcoming India Tour

Speaking about the tour, AP Dhillon said, "India will always be the heart of my inspiration and art. The unwavering support and enthusiasm I receive from Indian fans is always encouraging and I am beyond excited to embark on this tour. I look forward to reconnecting with newer audiences and creating incredible memories together."

AP Dhillon Full City List

December 5, 2025- Ahmedabad

December 7, 2025- New Delhi NCR

December 12, 2025- Ludhiana

December 14, 2025- Pune

December 19, 2025-Bengaluru

December 21, 2025- Kolkata

December 26, 2025- Mumbai

December 28, 2025- Jaipur

