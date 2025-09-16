 Singer AP Dhillon Gets Emotional Listening To Struggles Of Elderly Woman Affected By Punjab Floods, Vows To Help Rebuild Homes—VIDEO
Punjabi singer AP Dhillon, born in Gurdaspur, Punjab, met families devastated by the floods. In a viral video, he was moved to tears listening to an elderly woman's struggles, who smiled despite hardships. Dhillon told her, "You have a very brave heart, Mother," and she replied, "One has to remain strong to keep going." He vowed to help rebuild homes.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 10:04 AM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Popular Punjabi singer AP Dhillon, born in Gurdaspur district, Punjab, recently met families devastated by the Punjab floods and interacted with several affected people. However, when he listened to the struggles of an elderly woman affected by the floods, Dhillon was moved to tears as she shared her hardships while still managing to maintain a smile on her face despite everything. The singer, in partnership with the NGO Initiators of Change, vowed to help rebuild homes.

AP Dhillon Moved By Flood-Affected Elderly Woman

In the viral video, the elderly woman was seen pouring her heart out as she spoke about the difficulties she has been facing, while the singer listened intently, leaving him emotional and in tears. Dhillon was heard telling the elderly woman in Punjabi, "Bahut daler dil hai biji aap (You have a very brave heart, mother)." To which, she replied, "Daler banke hi putt reha janda ae (One has to remain strong to keep going)."

Check out the video:

article-image

Along with AP Dhillon, his close friend and fellow artist Shinda Kahlon also met flood victims in Ludhiana and assured support for those who have lost everything.

Earlier, the Dil Nu singer shared a group photo on his Instagram story with the caption, "All the people working on the ground are real heroes," highlighting his admiration for those tirelessly supporting relief efforts.

AP Dhillon Dubai Concert

Dhillon performed for over 15,000 people at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena on September 7, 2025, surprising his fans with electrifying guest appearances by acclaimed artists Yo Yo Honey Singh and Swae Lee

AP Dhillon Songs

AP Dhillon rose to immense popularity after his song Brown Munde went viral. He is best known for hits like Toxic, With You, Summer High, Wo Noor, Insane, Old Money, Excuses, and Thodi Si Daaru, among others.

