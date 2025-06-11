Goldy Brar Reveals Real Reason Behind Shooting Outside AP Dhillon’s Canada House: 'To Get Money, We Have To Be Feared'

Shots were fired outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house on Victoria Island in Vancouver, Canada, on September 1, 2024. Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara claimed responsibility for the attack, which came just weeks after Dhillon released a music video featuring Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

In the recently released BBC documentary The Killing Call, which explores the tragic murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala, gangster Goldy Brar, who is a part of Bishnoi's gang, revealed the real reason behind the shooting outside Dhillon's home.

Defending his actions, Goldy shared, "To feed a family of four, a man has to struggle all his life. We have to look after hundreds or even thousands of people who are like family to us. We have to extort people. To get money, we have to be feared," he said.

In the BBC documentary, investigative journalist Ishleen Kaur shared that after Sidhu Moosewala's death, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang became well-known. Before the murder, many people hadn’t even heard of Bishnoi or Goldy, but after they killed Sidhu, their names became widely recognized and everyone was talking about them.

"They took Sidhu's fame and in an instant, transformed it into their own notoriety, and it was that notoriety that made it a lot easier for them to extort money," she said.

Following the shooting outside his Vancouver home, Dhillon addressed fans with a statement, "I'm safe. My people are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out. Your support means everything. Peace and love to all."

After the firing in 2024, the singer also received death threats in a social media post.

The message reads, "The house in Victoria Island belongs to AP Dhillon. He was showing off after casting Salman Khan in his song. We came to your house, you should have come out and shown us some action. The underworld life you copy, we are actually living it. Apni aukaat me raho nahi to kutte ki maut marogey."