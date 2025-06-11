 Sidhu Moosewala's Death Was Revenge For Vicky Middukhera's Killing, Claims Goldy Brar: 'Wanted Him To Face Punishment, Had No Option'
Three years after Sidhu Moosewala's murder, BBC's The Killing Call reveals gangster Goldy Brar's motive. Brar accused Sidhu of backing rivals and using political clout against their gang. "When decency falls on deaf ears, it's the gunshot that gets heard,” Brar said, claiming the killing was revenge of their close friend, Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera's death.

Updated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 04:37 PM IST
Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village of Mansa, Punjab, at the age of 28. Three years after his death, the BBC World Service has released a two-part documentary titled The Killing Call on YouTube, which sheds light on his murder. In the documentary, Goldy Brar — who had publicly claimed responsibility for the killing — reveals the real reason behind Sidhu's murder.

In the documentary, Goldy revealed that Lawrence Bishnoi was in contact with Sidhu, and the singer would send him ‘good morning’ and ‘good night’ messages in an attempt to flatter him. Brar further claimed that the first fallout between Bishnoi and Sidhu stemmed from a kabaddi match in Bhago Majra — a place associated with Bishnoi's rivals. According to Brar, Sidhu was allegedly supporting their rivals, which upset Bishnoi and his associates. Sidhu was then threatened and warned that he would not be spared. "In his arrogance, Sidhu made some mistakes that could not be forgiven," added Goldy.

Lawrence had even called Sidhu and asked him not to attend the tournament, but Sidhu said, "Why shouldn’t I?"

Sidhu was in touch with Bishnoi since the start of his career when he was in Canada and later, when he moved back to India, he became friendly with Bishnoi's rivals, the Bambiha Gang.

The singer was killed by the Bishnoi and Goldy gang in revenge for the 2021 murder of Bishnoi’s close friend, Youth Akali Dal leader, Vicky Middukhera — a case in which Sidhu’s manager, Shaganpreet Singh, was said to have played a crucial role. Later, Sidhu himself was also suspected of involvement. Although he consistently denied any connection, the documentary highlights that there was never any evidence linking him to Vicky's murder. However, Sidhu was unable to shake off the perception that he was associated with the Bambia gang, and Goldy Brar believed that he was involved.

Goldy Brar claimed that everyone — including the police and journalists — was aware of Sidhu's alleged role in Vicky' murder. He stated that Sidhu had connections with politicians and influential people, and accused the singer of using his political connection, wealth, and resources to support the rivals of the Bishnoi gang.

"We wanted him to face punishment for what he'd done. He should have been booked. He should have been jailed. But nobody listened to our plea. So we took it upon ourselves. When decency falls on deaf ears, it's the gunshot that gets heard. We had no option but to kill him. He had to face the consequences of his actions. It was either him or us," said Goldy.

Goldy Brar said they had to take matters into their own hands, as he believed there was no law or justice. "Only the powerful can... (obtain) justice, not ordinary people like us. I did what I had to do for my brother. I have no remorse whatsoever. I take pride in it," he concluded.

The documentary shared that in his final days, Sidhu was troubled by the threats. He felt trapped — unable to move forward or go back. He had stopped responding to phone calls from gangsters. However, by then, rumours had already spread that Sidhu supported the Bambiha gang and gangsters lived at his residence. As a result, he was ultimately murdered.

