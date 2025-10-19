'They Want To Own Rights To The Song…': AP Dhillon BASHES Bollywood For Exploiting Artists, Says He Turned Down Songs For 'Huge Actors'

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon, best known for hits like Brown Munde, With You, Thodi Si Daaru, and Dil Nu, recently explained why he has been turning down Bollywood offers. He criticised the industry for exploiting artists and sharing that he cares for his people, aiming to set the right example for junior artists.

AP Dhillon Bashes Bollywood For Exploiting Artists

Appearing on a podcast on the YouTube channel SMTV, AP Dhillon said, "I'll tell you why I've never done a Bollywood song yet. It's only because I care for my people. It's not about Bollywood. I want to set an example for my people. I told them that I'm happy to do a song for them, but they must first change the way they do business."

AP Dhillon Reveals Why He Turned Down Songs For 'Huge Actors'

Further, he added that Bollywood industry exploit the song and the artist for their own profit.

Sharing his experience, AP Dhillon revealed that even several huge actors wanted his music for their films. "I don't want to take names, but a couple of huge actors said that they want my music in their film. I made the song; we even had the scene in mind. But they want to own the song, they want the rights to the song, the remix rights, they want to exploit. That's not correct," he shared.

He stated, "I told them that until they change this, I can't do a song with them. If I do it, then junior artists will also have to do it, and I don't want them to."

AP Dhillon added that he does not want young artists to lose their source of income or be exploited by selling their hit songs, pointing out that the main issue is that other A-listers are still accepting such deals.

Meanwhile, AP Dhillon is gearing up for his One of One India tour, performing across eight cities. The tour kicks off in Ahmedabad on December 5 and wraps up in Jaipur on December 28, 2025. This will mark his third run in India, following last year's The Brownprint India Tour.