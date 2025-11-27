 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 27: Armaan Saves Poddar House From Being Sold
In today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (November 27), Abhira and Armaan were left shocked to learn that Maira had not reached school. Worried about her whereabouts, they rushed to the school, only to find that Vidya (Maa sa) was playing with her. This led to tension, with Vidya insisting Maira will stay at the Poddar house.

In today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Thursday, November 27), Abhira believes that singing a heartfelt song with Maira for Dadi Sa will convince her to return home. However, their effort does not succeed. Dadi sa asks both of them to go to their room if they wish to stay in the house.

The next morning, Abhira meets Dadi sa's house help, who proves to be quite a character. Both get involved in a funny tiff while showing concern for Dadi sa's food.

Meanwhile, while trying to convince Dadi sa to talk to Maa sa, Kaveri mistakenly claims that she loves Vidya more than her own daughter, Vidya. Abhira begins to understand why Dadi Sa feels so disheartened with Vidya.

Elsewhere, Kajal's family is seen showing the house to a real estate agent, planning to sell it. Armaan intervenes, stating that the house will not be sold. He presents a stay order on the partition of the house, clarifying that the process can only proceed when Dadi sa returns. He also informs the family that Dadi Sa has the option to cancel the partition if she wishes.

Meanwhile, Abhira receives a call from Maira's school teacher, who informs her that Maira has not yet arrived at school. This worries both Abhira and Armaan. They later learn that it was Vidya (Maa sa) who did not let Maira go to school and was playing with her. Vidya tells Abhira that Maira will be staying with her in the Poddar house and not at Saubhagya Bhavan.

Abhira tries to make Vidya understand that Dadi Sa misses her. But this does not seem to work on her as Vidya refuses to go to Poddar house, saying that Dadi sa's ego is too strong. She insists she will not bow down to Dadi sa's anger and pride.

In the promo clip, Armaan and Abhira are seen planning their anniversary day, hoping to celebrate their togetherness in a special way.

