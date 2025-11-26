 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 26: Can Abhira & Maira Convince Dadi Sa?
In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhira decides to stay with Dadi Sa, leaving the Poddar family tense, especially when Maira also chooses to move to Saubhagya Bhavan with her mother, Abhira. Meanwhile, Sanjay's worries about the future intensify, as he fears his son Krish is too irresponsible to depend on.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Star Plus

In today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhira convinces Armaan to stay away for a while. She explains that she wants to remain by Dadi Sa's side, as Dadi Sa has always supported her during difficult times. Abhira assures Armaan that she will make Maira understand why this decision is necessary in the current situation. She then gives Armaan a piece of her saree, telling him to use it to wipe his tears whenever he needs comfort.

Vidya recalls her early days of marriage and how Maa Sa helped her adjust to the household. She breaks down, saying she cannot take Maa Sa's place and does not wish to. Overhearing her, Kajal taunts, "Yeh toofan aap layi aur iski barbaadi dekh ke aap hi ro rahi hain..." (You brought this storm upon yourself, and now you’re the one crying over its destruction).

Kajal accuses Vidya of breaking the family and warns that she will understand the consequences when her own daughter-in-law behaves the same way with her. She adds that she will be waiting for that day.

In frustration, Vidya dramatically sits on Dadi Sa's chair and tells Kajal not to play blame game, since she has caused division in the house.

When Armaan returns to the Poddar house, everyone expects Dadi Sa had come back with him. Her absence shocks the family and leads to a heated argument between Armaan and his mother.

Seeing Armaan and Abhira separated once again, Dadi Sa advises Abhira not to test their relationship for the sake of the family. Abhira reassures her that everything will be fine and urges her to return home without worrying about responsibilities. However, Abhira refuses to leave unless Dadi Sa comes along.

Just then, Maira arrives at Saubhagya Bhavan with her belongings, shocking the Poddar family but delighting Abhira.

Meanwhile, Sanjay tries to console Vidya, saying things will improve as Abhira is handling the situation. However, he suggests that after the division, they should secure some property and money for themselves since their son is irresponsible. Sanjay adds, "Agar hum Krish ke bharose rahe toh budhape mein dar-dar ki thokrein khilwayega" (If we rely on Krish, he'll make us stumble from place to place in our old age).

The episode ends with Abhira and Maira singing the "Dadi amma man jao na" song to convince Dadi sa to return home. Later in the promo, Abhira and Vidya get into a heated argument over where Maira will stay.

