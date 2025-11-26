 Smriti Mandhana Skips KBC's World Cup Special Episode After Wedding & Cheating Controversy
Smriti Mandhana Skips KBC's World Cup Special Episode After Wedding & Cheating Controversy

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana is reportedly set to miss Kaun Banega Crorepati's special World Cup episode. Smriti's absence is being linked to her postponed wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal and cheating allegations on her estranged soon-to-be husband. Viewers are left wondering if she will make a surprise appearance despite the personal setback.

Anamika Bharti Updated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 02:00 PM IST
article-image
Smriti Mandhana | Instagram

Amid the recent wedding controversy, cricketer Smriti Mandhana has reportedly decided to skip Kaun Banega Crorepati's special World Cup episode. In the upcoming episode, host Amitabh Bachchan will be welcoming the Indian Women’s Cricket team, leaving fans curious about whether Smriti will make an appearance or not.

As per NDTV's report, Smriti will be missing KBC's upcoming World Cup special episode. As per the reports, the following decision came after her wedding was postponed with music composer Palash Muchhal.

'Man Hyping His Woman!': Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal Share Loving Moments Post India's World...
article-image

Money Control reports that KBC's World Cup special episode will be shot today, November 26, in Mumbai's Film City. The episode will feature Women Team's captain Harmanpreet Kaur alongside Harleen Kaur Deol, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, and coach Amol Muzumdar.

As the reports of Smriti skipping KBC's World Cup special episode went viral on the internet, netizens asked the cricketer to stay strong. One commented on Viral Bhayani's post, "Stay strong Smirti.. you are lioness (sic)." Another tagged Mary D Costa, calling her the reason of her skipping the episode. The user commented, "& here is the reason @marydcosta_0 (sic)."

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding, originally scheduled for November 23, 2025, in Sangli, was unexpectedly put on hold a day before the ceremony, reportedly due to the bride’s father showing symptoms of a heart attack. Later, reports also surfaced that Palash was admitted to the hospital.

Amid these developments, a chat between Palash and a woman went viral online, fueling rumours that the wedding was called off because the groom allegedly cheated on the bride. The speculations intensified when a woman named Mary D'Costa leaked the chats, and Smriti subsequently deleted all wedding-related posts.

As of now, neither Smriti nor Palash has issued an official statement regarding the cheating allegations.

