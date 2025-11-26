 252-Crore Drugs Case: Social Media Influencer Orry Appears Before Mumbai Crime Branch’s ANC Ghatkopar Unit; VIDEO
Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 02:29 PM IST
article-image
Orry | File Pic

Mumbai: In a major development in the ₹252-crore drug trafficking case, social media influencer Orry appeared before the Ghatkopar Unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch today for questioning.

The ANC had issued a second summons to Orry, directing him to join the investigation. Earlier, he was summoned on November 20, but he informed the agency that he would not be available until November 25. Following this, a second summons was issued, requiring him to appear on November 26.

article-image

The ANC is expected to record Orry’s statement as part of the ongoing probe into the high-profile drugs syndicate.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

