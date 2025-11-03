'Man Hyping His Woman!': Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal Share Loving Moments Post India's World Cup Win | Instagram @palash_muchhal

Moments after India’s historic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 victory over South Africa at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was seen celebrating the emotional win alongside her fiancé, Palash Muchhal. The couple shared a heartwarming moment on the field, posing for pictures that have now gone viral on social media.

Palash, who proudly posted the photos on his Instagram handle, captioned them with a heartfelt note for “Sabse aage hai hum Hindustani.” In one of the two pictures, he can be seen holding the glittering World Cup trophy while Smriti stands in front of it, beaming with joy. Fans were quick to notice a special detail, a tattoo on Palak’s left hand that reads “SM 18”, resembling Smriti’s initials and jersey number, a gesture that melted hearts across the internet.

TAKE A LOOK:

The post has since flooded with comments celebrating not just India’s maiden Women’s World Cup win but also the couple’s adorable chemistry. “Asli trophy to Palash ne jeeti hain,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Shaadi ki mehendi ke rasam start ho gaya, World Cup trophy ki mehendi ka rang char gayi ab byass palash ke name ki mehendi ka rang charna baaki hain.”

According to reports, Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal are set to tie the knot later this month in Smriti’s hometown, Sangli, Maharashtra. While India’s win marks a monumental moment for women’s cricket, the celebration at DY Patil Stadium added a personal touch, a picture-perfect ending to a dream tournament, both on and off the field.

Palash Muchhal is an Indian music composer, filmmaker, and former actor, who is also the younger brother of singer Palak Muchhal. He began his career in 2014 and has composed music for various Bollywood films.