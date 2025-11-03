 Women In Blues Clinches World Cup 2025: Here's How Fans Across Country Are Celebrating The Historical Victory; Check Pics & Videos
Women in Blues scripted history on Sunday at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, clinching their maiden World Cup title after beating South Africa Women by 52 runs. The clinical victory came with the power-packed performances, especially from Shefali Verma and Deepti Sharma.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 11:26 AM IST
Women in Blues scripted history on Sunday at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, clinching their maiden World Cup title after beating South Africa Women by 52 runs. The clinical victory came with the power-packed performances, especially from Shefali Verma and Deepti Sharma. The triumph marked India Women's first World Cup win, and fans are pouring joyful reactions on social media, while some are celebrating the win in heartfelt tributes.

Here's How Indian Fans Are Celebrating India Women's World Cup Win:

Fireworks at the team hotel near DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

A stunning fireworks show was put on at the Sky Hotel, where the Indian Women's team has been staying.

Celebrations Across Mumbai Streets

Mumbai's sky lit up with the celebrations from the fans bursting firecrackers, while a large number of fans gathered on prime locations with Indian flags and drumrolls.

A heartfelt tribute- Sand Sculpture For Team India Women

Popular sand artist, Sudarsan Pattnaik, paid a heartfelt tribute to the victorious team with a sand sculpture carved by himself with cricket balls at Puri Beach in Odisha.

Celebrations In Restaurants & Diners

Loud cheers and celebrations were seen all around the restaurants and diners as the India Women won the match.

Celebrations In Uttar Pradesh

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: People celebrate and dance on the streets.

Celebrations in Siliguri, West Bengal

Celebrations At India Gate, Delhi

Celebrations In Gujarat

