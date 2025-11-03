Women In Blues Clinches World Cup 2025: Here's How Fans Across Country Are Celebrating The Historical Victory; Check Pics & Videos

Women in Blues scripted history on Sunday at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, clinching their maiden World Cup title after beating South Africa Women by 52 runs. The clinical victory came with the power-packed performances, especially from Shefali Verma and Deepti Sharma. The triumph marked India Women's first World Cup win, and fans are pouring joyful reactions on social media, while some are celebrating the win in heartfelt tributes.
Here's How Indian Fans Are Celebrating India Women's World Cup Win:
Fireworks at the team hotel near DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
A stunning fireworks show was put on at the Sky Hotel, where the Indian Women's team has been staying.
Celebrations Across Mumbai Streets
Mumbai's sky lit up with the celebrations from the fans bursting firecrackers, while a large number of fans gathered on prime locations with Indian flags and drumrolls.
A heartfelt tribute- Sand Sculpture For Team India Women
Popular sand artist, Sudarsan Pattnaik, paid a heartfelt tribute to the victorious team with a sand sculpture carved by himself with cricket balls at Puri Beach in Odisha.
Celebrations In Restaurants & Diners
Loud cheers and celebrations were seen all around the restaurants and diners as the India Women won the match.
Celebrations In Uttar Pradesh
Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: People celebrate and dance on the streets.
Celebrations in Siliguri, West Bengal
Celebrations At India Gate, Delhi
Celebrations In Gujarat
ALSO READ: India Lifts ICC Women's World Cup 2025! Tear-Filled Celebrations From Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Rohit Sharma's Emotional Reaction - Check Pics & Videos
ALSO READ: Who Is Amol Muzumdar? Man Behind India Women's Historical World Cup Win, Has 11,000+ Runs, Check Full Stats