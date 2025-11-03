 Chockers Nahi CHAMPIONS! Netizens Pour Heartfelt Reactions As India Lifts ICC Women's World Cup 2025
World Champions and how! The Indian Women's Cricket Team has marked golden pages in the history books with their spectacular win against South Africa in the ICC Women's World Cup final 2025. With the likes of power-packed performances from Shefali Verma and Deepti Sharma, India Women registered a 52-run victory over South Africa.

Rutunjay Dole
Updated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 01:11 AM IST
This also marked India's first-ever World Cup victory in the history of the tournament. Netizens have not backed off from congratulating the team and have poured thousands of reactions, and a memefest has since sparked on the Internet.

TAKE A LOOK:

ALSO READ FULL REPORT: Team India Scripts History In Navi Mumbai, Defeat South Africa By 52 Runs To Lift Maiden Title

