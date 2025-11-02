IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Rain Delays Play At DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai

Heavy rain have delayed proceedings in Navi Mumbai, The toss will take place at 3pm with the first ball slated to be bowled at 3:30pm.

The toss is likely to be delayed at DY Patil Stadium as Navi Mumbai witnesses heavy shower

The Women’s World Cup final in Navi Mumbai promises to crown a new champion as India and South Africa prepare for a historic showdown. India secured their place in the final in dramatic style, with Jemimah Rodrigues playing a breathtaking innings of 127 off 134 balls to guide her team to a world-record chase, overcoming the mighty Australia.

The Women in Blue will be competing for the third time, having played in the tournament’s summit clash in 2005 and 2017. The Indian side failed to get their hands on the coveted silverware, losing to Australia in 2005 and to hosts England in 2017.

On the other side, South Africa showed dominant form in their semi-final, led by captain Laura Wolvaardt’s magnificent 169 off 143 balls to overpower England.



Hello and welcome to the live update of the Women's World Cup final as host India is set to face South Women in the final clash