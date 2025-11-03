IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Team India Scripts History In Navi Mumbai, Defeat South Africa By 52 Runs To Lift Maiden Title

Image: BCCI/X

India secured a historic moment in world cricket by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, lifting their maiden World Cup trophy in front of a roaring home crowd. It was a night of emotion, dominance, and sheer belief as the Indian women rewrote history and etched their names among the greatest to ever play the sport.

Batting first in the high-pressure final, India showcased remarkable composure and intent, posting a formidable total of 298/7 in 50 overs. Young opener Shafali Verma once again stood tall on the grandest stage, smashing a brilliant 87 runs and setting the tone for India’s innings. Her fearless stroke play electrified the stadium and put South Africa immediately under pressure. Deepti Sharma continued her consistency in the middle order, adding a vital 58 runs and ensuring that India capitalized on their strong start. South Africa’s Ayabonga Khaka was the pick of their bowlers, claiming three wickets for 58 runs in a valiant but ultimately unsuccessful effort to restrict the Indian lineup.

Chasing 299 in a high-pressure final, South Africa fought hard but ultimately fell short, getting bowled out for 246 in 45.3 overs. Captain Laura Wolvaardt stood tall with a magnificent century, scoring 101 and keeping her team in the hunt with poise and elegance. However, India’s bowlers delivered when it mattered most. Deepti Sharma turned the match decisively in India’s favour with a sensational five-wicket haul, showcasing her all-round brilliance and big-match temperament. Shafali Verma contributed with the ball as well, picking up two vital wickets to cap off a dream performance in the final.

The victory marked a defining chapter in Indian cricket, ending years of near misses and heartbreak in women’s global tournaments. With passion, patience, and supreme skill, Team India finally ascended to World Cup glory, sparking scenes of jubilation in Navi Mumbai and beyond. This triumph will forever stand as a proud milestone in Indian sporting history, a triumph not just of talent, but of heart, determination, and dreams coming true.