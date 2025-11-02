 Heroic Act! RPF Staff’s Quick Reflexes Save Woman From Being Crushed Under Moving Train At Erode Junction In Tamil Nadu
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralHeroic Act! RPF Staff’s Quick Reflexes Save Woman From Being Crushed Under Moving Train At Erode Junction In Tamil Nadu

Heroic Act! RPF Staff’s Quick Reflexes Save Woman From Being Crushed Under Moving Train At Erode Junction In Tamil Nadu

A horrifying incident was narrowly avoided at Erode Junction, Tamil Nadu, when an alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff member saved a woman passenger who slipped while trying to board a moving train. The Ministry of Railways shared CCTV footage of the incident on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, praising the officer’s swift action.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 10:12 PM IST
article-image
Heroic Act! RPF Staff’s Quick Reflexes Save Woman From Being Crushed Under Moving Train At Erode Junction In Tamil Nadu | X @RailMinIndia

A horrifying incident was narrowly avoided at Erode Junction, Tamil Nadu, when an alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff member saved a woman passenger who slipped while trying to board a moving train. The Ministry of Railways shared CCTV footage of the incident on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, praising the officer’s swift action.

The video shows a woman attempting to board a moving train. Within seconds, she loses her balance, slipping dangerously close to the gap between the platform and the train’s footboard. Just as she was about to fall, an RPF staff member stationed nearby sprinted toward her and pulled her away from danger, saving her life.

WATCH VIDEO:

The Ministry captioned the video with an important reminder, passengers must board or deboard only when the train has come to a complete halt. “Alertness of RPF staff saved a lady passenger who slipped while trying to board a moving train at Erode Junction, Tamil Nadu,” the Ministry wrote, urging the public to avoid such risky behaviour.

FPJ Shorts
MHADA Flat Scam: Two Separate FIRs Filed in Cheating Cases In Andheri And Agripada
MHADA Flat Scam: Two Separate FIRs Filed in Cheating Cases In Andheri And Agripada
'Will India Lift The Cup?': Netizens Set X Ablaze Amid IND W vs SA W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final In Navi Mumbai
'Will India Lift The Cup?': Netizens Set X Ablaze Amid IND W vs SA W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final In Navi Mumbai
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: South Africa Steadily Progressing The Run Chase; SA 174-5
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: South Africa Steadily Progressing The Run Chase; SA 174-5
Paris Masters Prize Money: How Much Money Did Jannik Sinner Win After Lifting The Title?
Paris Masters Prize Money: How Much Money Did Jannik Sinner Win After Lifting The Title?

The clip has since gone viral on social media, with thousands praising the RPF personnel’s presence of mind and quick response. Many users called him a “real-life hero,” emphasizing how crucial the force’s vigilance is in preventing railway accidents.

Read Also
Jharkhand: Chakradharpur Railway Hospital Becomes First To Offer Same-Day Aadhaar, Birth...
article-image
Read Also
'No Watering Point Enroute', Railways Responds To Viral Video Showing Water Shortage In AC 1 Coach...
article-image

Every year, Indian Railways records numerous incidents involving passengers attempting to board or jump off moving trains. This video serves as a stark reminder of the risks involved and the importance of safety awareness.

The Ministry once again reiterated its message: “Your safety is in your hands, never board or alight from a moving train.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Heroic Act! RPF Staff’s Quick Reflexes Save Woman From Being Crushed Under Moving Train At Erode...

Heroic Act! RPF Staff’s Quick Reflexes Save Woman From Being Crushed Under Moving Train At Erode...

IND W vs SA W: From Rohit Sharma To Sachin Tendulkar, Check List Of Celebrities Attending ICC...

IND W vs SA W: From Rohit Sharma To Sachin Tendulkar, Check List Of Celebrities Attending ICC...

MP News: Moving SUV Catches Fire In Gwalior; Women & Children Rescued Safely

MP News: Moving SUV Catches Fire In Gwalior; Women & Children Rescued Safely

MP High-Voltage Drama! Youth Climbs 150-Foot Tower, Stays There For 16 Hours In Ashoknagar Demanding...

MP High-Voltage Drama! Youth Climbs 150-Foot Tower, Stays There For 16 Hours In Ashoknagar Demanding...

VIDEO: 16-Year-Old Kerala Boy Rams Car Into Several Vehicles During Joyride With Friends, 1 Injured

VIDEO: 16-Year-Old Kerala Boy Rams Car Into Several Vehicles During Joyride With Friends, 1 Injured