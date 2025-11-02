Heroic Act! RPF Staff’s Quick Reflexes Save Woman From Being Crushed Under Moving Train At Erode Junction In Tamil Nadu | X @RailMinIndia

A horrifying incident was narrowly avoided at Erode Junction, Tamil Nadu, when an alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff member saved a woman passenger who slipped while trying to board a moving train. The Ministry of Railways shared CCTV footage of the incident on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, praising the officer’s swift action.

The video shows a woman attempting to board a moving train. Within seconds, she loses her balance, slipping dangerously close to the gap between the platform and the train’s footboard. Just as she was about to fall, an RPF staff member stationed nearby sprinted toward her and pulled her away from danger, saving her life.

WATCH VIDEO:

An RPF staff’s alertness saved a lady passenger who slipped while trying to board a moving train at Erode Junction, Tamil Nadu. Indian Railways urges all passengers to board or deboard only after the train comes to a complete halt.#ResponsibleRailYatri pic.twitter.com/EhMWFn62Dh — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 1, 2025

The Ministry captioned the video with an important reminder, passengers must board or deboard only when the train has come to a complete halt. “Alertness of RPF staff saved a lady passenger who slipped while trying to board a moving train at Erode Junction, Tamil Nadu,” the Ministry wrote, urging the public to avoid such risky behaviour.

The clip has since gone viral on social media, with thousands praising the RPF personnel’s presence of mind and quick response. Many users called him a “real-life hero,” emphasizing how crucial the force’s vigilance is in preventing railway accidents.

Every year, Indian Railways records numerous incidents involving passengers attempting to board or jump off moving trains. This video serves as a stark reminder of the risks involved and the importance of safety awareness.

The Ministry once again reiterated its message: “Your safety is in your hands, never board or alight from a moving train.”