'Is This What They're Feeding Celebs?': Netizens Troll Critic Choice Awards After Food Plate's Picture Goes Viral

The Critics Choice Awards are usually remembered for powerful acceptance speeches, headline-making celebrity moments, and glamorous red carpet fashion. This year, however, it was the food, or rather, the lack of it, that stole the internet’s attention.

Within hours of the ceremony, social media users weren’t debating winners or snubs. Instead, they were zooming in on one image that sparked disbelief, memes, and widespread mockery.

A snack plate that shocked the internet

The controversy began when the Critics Choice Awards shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the stage setup along with a glimpse of the food served to attendees. The caption read, “Not Best Picture food, but definitely a memorable night. If the jokes are landing, we’ll call it a win.”

That post quickly backfired.

What fans saw was a modest snack plate featuring grapes, a few crackers, cheese wedges, caprese skewers, a spoonful of hummus, dried apricots, a single spanakopita, and little else. The image racked up millions of views, instantly becoming one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

Fans roast the catering

X (formerly Twitter) users wasted no time reacting. Many compared the spread to economy-class airline meals, while others likened it to the infamously bare-bones Fyre Festival catering. For an event celebrating Hollywood’s biggest stars, viewers couldn’t believe A-listers were surviving on what one user called “grapes and vibes.”

The jokes poured in, with fans questioning how an awards show of this scale could serve what looked more like a conference snack break than a formal dinner.

Even the winners took notice

The food drama didn’t stay confined to social media. It made its way onto the stage when Abbott Elementary star Janelle James addressed it during her acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Laughing, James joked that after multiple nominations, she’d finally accepted the reality that no one is getting a proper meal at these events. According to her, grapes and ice cream, along with trophies, seem to be a recurring awards-season tradition.

Why celebrities end up at fast-food joints after awards

Once the ceremonies wrap up, many celebrities reportedly head straight for fast food. In-N-Out Burger has become an unofficial post-awards hotspot, with stars frequently spotted grabbing burgers late at night.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has previously confirmed that it’s practically tradition. Awards shows often run long, meals are minimal, and for visitors to Los Angeles, a stop at In-N-Out is almost mandatory, whether it’s the Oscars, Critics Choice Awards, or any major Hollywood event.