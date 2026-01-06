Viral Video Shows UP Police Officer Carrying Suspicious Bag With Bare Hands & Stick After Bomb Threat On Gorakhpur-Mumbai Train

A police officer is seen carrying a suspicious bag with bare hands and a stick at Mau railway station after a bomb threat was reported on the Gorakhpur–Lokmanya Tilak Express | X/@SachinGupta

A bomb threat on the Gorakhpur–Lokmanya Tilak Express on Tuesday triggered panic among passengers, but it was a police officer’s courageous act that stood out and quickly went viral on social media.

Officer Seen Carrying Suspicious Bag

Visuals from Mau railway station in Uttar Pradesh show a police officer calmly carrying a suspicious bag with his bare hands, holding only a stick, as he made his way through the station. In the video, the officer is seen asking people around him to move away, warning them of the seriousness of the situation despite the visible panic among commuters.

Train Halted, Passengers Safely Evacuated

According to an IANS report, the train was immediately stopped at Mau station after the threat was received. All passengers were asked to disembark as a precautionary measure while security personnel conducted a thorough search of the train. The express was en route from Gorakhpur to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai at the time of the alert.

Heavy Security Deployment at Station

Senior police officials, including the Superintendent of Police (SP), rushed to the station along with additional forces to secure the area and manage the situation. A detailed inspection of the coaches and surrounding premises was carried out.

Incident Adds to Series of Bomb Threats

The episode comes amid a series of bomb threats reported at railway stations across the country in recent months. Earlier, Neem Ka Thana railway station in Rajasthan’s Sikar district received a similar threat on December 16, 2025. However, no explosive material was found after a extensive search.