Assam BJP Leader Kabindra Purkayastha Passes Away At 95 |

Guwahati: The patriarch of the Assam BJP and former Union Minister, Kabindra Purkayastha, breathed his last today, Wednesday, at 11:45 am at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH). He was 95 years old.

​He had been on life support at SMCH for the past two weeks. Upon receiving the news of his deteriorating health, his son, Member of Parliament Kanad Purkayastha, was urgently summoned to Silchar from Delhi. His death was officially announced at 5:06 PM.

Currently, a large crowd of party leaders and workers has gathered at the Silchar Medical College premises.

​Birth, Childhood, and Education

​Kabindra Purkayastha was born on December 15, 1931, in Kamarkhal village of Sylhet district in undivided India.

​Father: Kalipada Purkayastha

​Mother: Sarbamangala Devi

​After completing his primary education in Kamarkhal, he studied in Sunamganj. He earned a scholarship in the sixth grade and later enrolled in Udarbond D.N. High School, where he achieved distinction as part of the first batch to pass the Matriculation exam. His family resettled in Cachar before Independence. Following his Matriculation, he earned his Undergraduate degree, a B.T. (Bachelor of Teaching), and a Master’s degree in Bengali from Gauhati University.

​ Refugee Service and RSS Life

​In 1950–51, he played an active role in the rehabilitation and protection of refugees. During this time, at the invitation of Pracharak Basanta Laxman Phadnis, he joined the RSS. He became a primary pillar in establishing the Sangh’s organization across Northeast India. He developed close relationships with leaders like Golwalkar, Balasaheb Deoras, Deendayal Upadhyaya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L.K. Advani, Kushabhau Thakre, and Vijayaraje Scindia.

​Role in Education:

From Teacher to Movement Leader

​He began his professional career as a teacher at Narsing Higher Secondary School in Silchar and later became the Principal of Ramkrishna Vidyapith. In the 1960s and 70s, he was a key leader in the teachers' movement in Cachar district, fighting vocally for the legitimate rights of educators.

​Active Politics:

An Architect of the BJP

​In 1977, following a decision by the Sangh, he resigned from his job to enter full-time politics. In 1978, he became the General Secretary of the Assam Pradesh Janata Party. After the split of the Janata Party in 1980, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was formed. Under the direction of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Kabindra Purkayastha was given the responsibility of building the BJP in Northeast India. Through tireless effort, he built the party’s foundation from scratch.

​Reviving the Cooperative Bank

​In the 1980s, when the Silchar Urban Cooperative Bank was declared insolvent, he took over as Chairman. Within a short period, he revitalized the bank, creating a significant impact in the region.

​Lok Sabha Career and Rise in Delhi

​He contested the Lok Sabha elections in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009, and 2014. He emerged victorious in 1991, 1998, and 2009. His 1991 victory showed a new direction for the BJP in the Northeast. During that era, the BJP won 9 Assembly seats in the Barak Valley—a feat largely credited to his organizational skills.

​Landmark Contributions as Union Minister

​In 1998, after the formation of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led central government, Purkayastha was appointed Union Minister of State for Communications (Post and Telecommunications). During his 13-month tenure, he:

​Achieved historic improvements in telecom connectivity in the Northeast.

​Played a vital role in modernizing communications nationwide.

​Released commemorative stamps honoring RSS founder Dr. Hedgewar and people's leader Arun Chanda.

​Represented India internationally in many countries, including South Africa, France, the USA, China, Norway, and Bangladesh.

Parliamentary Contributions

​Across three terms in the Lok Sabha, he served as a member and advisor to many important parliamentary committees. In 2011, he tabled the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament. He fought until his final days to grant citizenship to Hindu refugees.

​Active Even in Retirement

​Although he retired from active politics in 2014, he remained involved in education, social service, and organizational work. In 2024, Assam University conferred an honorary D.Litt. upon him.

​Conclusion: The End of an Era

​With the passing of Kabindra Purkayastha, a long chapter of the BJP in Assam and the Northeast has come to an end. As a teacher, organizer, social worker, and politician, he was an ideal man and a pioneer in every field. His void cannot be easily filled. In the history of the BJP's foundation in Assam, Kabindra Purkayastha will forever remain the focal point.