'No Watering Point Enroute', Railways Responds To Viral Video Showing Water Shortage In AC 1 Coach Of Passenger Train; Netizens React | X @akhileshanandd

A passenger traveling on an Eastern Railway train recently took to social media to highlight a serious inconvenience of a complete shortage of water in the AC First Class coach. The issue came to light after the passenger shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), showing that the washbasin taps had no water available.

In the now-viral clip, the passenger can be seen turning the tap multiple times, only to find that no water flows out. Sharing the video, he wrote, “No water in AC 1. No response when calling the given helpline number! What should be inferred from this?”

The post soon gained traction online, drawing criticism from users who called out the railway authorities for negligence, especially in premium compartments where passengers pay significantly higher fares.

WATCH VIDEO:

After nearly 15 hours, the official handle @RailwaySeva on X responded to the complaint, stating that the train had undergone scheduled water refilling before departure and that there are no additional watering points available en route.

“This is to inform you that scheduled watering was done. There is no other watering point en route; watering will be done on arrival at the next station,” the response read.

This is to inform you that scheduled watering was done. There is no other watering point enroute; watering will be done on arrival at the next station. — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) October 30, 2025

However, the delayed reply and lack of immediate action sparked further outrage among netizens, with questions rising about the efficiency of the railway helpline and onboard services.

Later, the user also mentioned that even though the water supply was provided, the train is now running four hours behind delay. He wrote, "The water has arrived, but the train is running with almost 4 hours of delay. Now what about this? For a 1000 KM journey, instead of 12 hours, it will now take 16 hours."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A similar video went viral recently on October 27, showing a water shortage on the II AC coach (A4) of the Howrah Duranto Express.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The user wrote, "@indianrailway__ this is the II AC coach (A4) of Howrah Duranto - 12261 which left Mumbai yesterday. No water and dirty toilets in this coach. Kindly look into this. @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia @serailwaykol @PMOIndia."