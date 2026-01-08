'Bapachi Train Ahe Ka': Kalyan Woman Shows How She Travels To Office Amid 'Ragebaiting Rada' In Crowded Mumbai Local | WATCH | Instagram @Curlhonaho

A video shared by a woman from Kalyan in Thane has gone viral on social media, offering a raw glimpse into the everyday chaos faced by Mumbai local train commuters. The clip, filmed inside a heavily crowded ladies' compartment, shows the woman struggling to even stand as the train makes its way.

In the video, she is seen getting into a heated verbal exchange with another female passenger, purportedly triggered by the relentless pushing and pulling caused by the peak-hour rush. What has caught netizens’ attention, however, is the woman’s candid admission that she was intentionally “ragebaiting” fellow passengers during the commute.

During the argument, she can be heard firing sharp remarks such as, “Why are you speaking in between? I’m not talking to you. Don’t remove your office frustration here,” followed by another provocative line, “No one gives a damn about you at home or at the office.” The exchange further escalates when she questions, saying, “What about Kalyan? Does this train belong to anyone’s father?”

The woman later posted the video, quoting, “This is how I go to my office.” Openly acknowledging that she ragebaited the fellow passengers, she wrote in the caption on the clip, “RAADA RAGEBAIT FINAL BOSS.”

Comments | Instagram @Curlhonaho

One user wrote, "I can't unsee that you're legit enjoying." While one wrote, "Ghari koni bhaav det nhi, office madhi pan bhav det nhi. Insult so good opponent started cursing in English."

The video has crossed over 2 million views, striking a chord with daily local train commuters. Netizens, especially locals, have flooded the comments, many admitting they relate deeply to the frustration, exhaustion, and emotional toll of travelling in Mumbai locals every day.